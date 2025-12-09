Parthenia Viol Consort to Present A NEW YEARE'S GIFT At Manhattan's Church Of St. Luke In The Fields

Parthenia has revealed their the second event of their 2025-2026 New York concert season, which will be presented on Friday, January 2 at 7:30 PM at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields.

The program, A New Yeare's Gift will present carols, motets, dances and fantasias from Elizabethan England by Byrd, Holborne, Ravenscroft and Morley, joined by soprano Sherezade Panthaki.

Tickets for this concert is Pay-What-You-Will, with a suggested donation of $25.00 - $45.00.

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.

Sherezade Panthaki, soprano, has recently performed early music and oratorio with the New York Philharmonic, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Bach Collegium Japan, Wiener Akademie (Austria), NDR Hannover Radiophilharmonie (Germany), the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Early Music Festival, and the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra (Canada). She is a founding member of the Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble and has been featured in their performances and educational programs of early and new music. She has taught voice at Yale University, and currently heads the Vocal program at Mount Holyoke College. More about her at http://www.sherezadepanthaki.com/.