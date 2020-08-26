Parity Productions to Host Fourth Annual Awards Ceremony & Celebration

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 7 from 6pm-8pm EDT.

Theatre company and advocacy organization Parity Productions, the only New York Theatre Company that ensures they fill at least 50% of the creative roles on their productions-playwrights, directors, and designers-with women and trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists and offers free advocacy programs to empower a shift toward gender parity in the theatre and foster lasting industry-wide change, is hosting their fourth annual Awards Ceremony & Celebration on Wednesday, October 7 from 6pm-8pm EDT, honoring and announcing the winners of the 2020 Annual Parity Commission.

Parity's Awards Ceremony & Celebration (AC&C) is the must-attend theatre event of the year for those who seek to champion gender parity in New York theatre and the development of new works by women and TGNC playwrights. Each year Parity awards two Commissions, one to a woman (cis or trans) and one to a TGNC playwright who have demonstrated a dedication to the craft of playwriting and a singular talent for storytelling and whose work is in harmony with Parity's artistic mission to develop and produce compelling new plays that give voice to individuals who rebel against their marginalized place in society. The selected playwrights receive $2,500 each and extensive developmental support for their play, including one "closed door" reading with the Parity team, and at least one public reading, with an option for Parity to produce the Commissioned work.

Due to COVID-19, this year the AC&C has gone virtual. Tickets are available online at The Parity Store on a suggested sliding scale donation basis. Whether through a Satellite Watch Party or by joining the "Parity Party," guests will be able to enjoy the live online event from the safety of their own homes.

New York City theatre faces an uncertain timeline for returning to live performances. Guests at this year's AC&C are not only supporting Parity but will be providing essential aid to women and TGNC theatre artists. 100% of funds raised will support Parity's critical work to amplify women and TGNC voices in the theatre and create career opportunities for women and TGNC artists so that, collectively, theatremakers can come back stronger than ever when it is safe to do so.

"COVID-19 has rocked our industry. Our production of Mirrors closed prematurely in March. Since the shutdown, we've worked hard to pivot all our development and advocacy work online. We've held two developmental readings of our Commission winning-scripts online so far this summer," says Parity Productions Founder and Artistic Director Ludovica Villar-Hauser. "I'm incredibly proud to have been able to continue creating and paying artists during this time, and I look forward to celebrating that achievement at our Awards Ceremony & Celebration, along with announcing our 2020 Commission winners."

In addition to the winners of the 2020 Annual Parity Commission, the evening will honor Ashley Garrett with the Parity Champion Award, Marcia Pendleton with the Parity in Motion Award, and Isabella Schiller with the Outstanding Service to Parity Award, and feature musical performances by Nandi Kayyy.

Can't attend the AC&C on October 7? You can still support Parity's efforts to uplift women & TGNC theatre artists by making a donation, becoming a sponsor, or buying a digital journal ad.

Past winners of The Annual Parity Commission include Mêlisa Annis for her play Charlie's Waiting (produced at Theaterlab in April 2019), Shualee Cook for her play Cercle Hermaphroditos, Gina Femia for her play you know, that Bakery out in Bensonhurst that don't got a name, Liz Kerin for her play Stop-Motion, Azure D. Osborne-Lee for their play Mirrors (produced at Next Door @ NYTW in February 2020), and Else C. Went for their play Boxcar.

