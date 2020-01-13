Parallel Exit Presents The World Premiere Of THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT
Parallel Exit presents the World Premiere of THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT from March 7-29, 2019 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 W. 53rd Street, NYC.
Three-time Drama Desk nominee Parallel Exit returns to New York City with THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT - an immersive audience experience featuring Joel Jeske in a solo comic performance as an artist, performer, and clown.
A creative force, Jeske invites audiences to participate in a multimedia performance and visual art installation with himself as the character, creator, and subject. The production offers Jeske's signature treatment of art, physical comedy, and audience interaction in a work that subversively asks us what we choose to value and why.
Tickets are $30 and are available at https://theartist.brownpapertickets.com/. For ages 10+.
