Parallel Exit presents the World Premiere of THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT from March 7-29, 2019 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 W. 53rd Street, NYC.

Three-time Drama Desk nominee Parallel Exit returns to New York City with THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT - an immersive audience experience featuring Joel Jeske in a solo comic performance as an artist, performer, and clown.

A creative force, Jeske invites audiences to participate in a multimedia performance and visual art installation with himself as the character, creator, and subject. The production offers Jeske's signature treatment of art, physical comedy, and audience interaction in a work that subversively asks us what we choose to value and why.

Tickets are $30 and are available at https://theartist.brownpapertickets.com/. For ages 10+.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You