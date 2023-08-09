Paper Kite Arts Launches Online Course 'Become Your Own Composer: Writing Music For Playwrights, Lyricists & Librettists

Learn to compose your own music for musical theater with award-winning composer Kit Goldstein Grant.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

This September, Paper Kite Arts will launch Become Your Own Composer, a new online course which aims to help lyricists and librettists working in musical theater, and those who are new to the genre, to compose their own music. The course will include a hybrid mixture of video lessons, exercises, and real-time group coaching with award-winning composer/lyricist/librettist Kit Goldstein Grant. In the class, students will learn to compose and notate melodies, choose chords for their songs, and create a full lead sheet for an original musical theater song! Early-bird pricing is available through August 15th.

Paper Kite Arts will also be offering its popular free online Musical Theater Writing Basics class for those interested in learning the fundamentals of writing for musical theater. This virtual class will be offered at two alternative times:

  • Monday, August 14 at 1pm ET, or
  • Tuesday, August 15 from 7pm ET

Paper Kite Arts launched in 2020 and has offered numerous musical theater writing and music theory courses. Kayla Friend, who studied music theory at Paper Kite Arts, said:

"I was not able to read music at all... through the class I learned notation basics, music composition, and how to read music, and most of us started out not being able to play an instrument at all.
"Since completing the course I was able to finish a musical, have written 48 independent songs outside of that musical, and have had two single releases. I've been able to give voice to a lot of the things that I held inside of me that I thought I could never musicalize because I didn't come from a music composition background. This course opened up so many opportunities to express myself in a different medium and take ownership of my art."
- Kayla Friend, www.kaylafriendmusic.com

Additional information and registration is at www.paperkitearts.com



