PALOMA Dineli Chesky, a rising star in the music industry, will perform her original composition "Green" at the Youth America Grand Prix's 25th Anniversary Gala at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, April 11th. PALOMA will share the stage with world-renowned ballet star Michaela Mabinty DePrince, who will dance to PALOMA's composition, choreographed by Boston Ballet's My'Kal Stromiline.

PALOMA is known for her unique sound and soulful lyrics, which have gained her a growing following in the music industry. Her performance of "Green" at the YAGP 25th Anniversary Gala promises to be a highlight of the evening, showcasing her powerful vocals and evocative songwriting.

DePrince, a world-renowned ballet star, will bring Paloma's music to life through her stunning dance. The performance will be choreographed by Stromiline, known for his innovative and captivating dance creations.

The YAGP 25th Anniversary Gala celebrates the best of ballet and the arts, and Paloma's performance of "Green" is sure to be a standout moment of the evening. With Michaela Mabinty DePrince's breathtaking dance and My'Kal Stromiline's imaginative choreography, the performance promises to be an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.