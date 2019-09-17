PaleyFest NY Announces Full Schedule

The Paley Center for Media today announced the schedule for PALEYFEST NY 2019, which will take place October 4-15, 2019. This two-week celebration of television brings together the cast and creative teams of some of the most acclaimed and popular TV shows for screenings and interactive panel discussions taking place at The Paley Center for Media in New York City.

The 2019 schedule features a stellar lineup of programs and conversations with television's hottest shows and stars including: The 20th Anniversary of The West Wing: A Look Back with Aaron Sorkin (Warner Bros. Television); The Walking Dead (AMC); Robot Chicken (Adult Swim); Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access); Search Party (TBS); The Kominsky Method (Netflix); black-ish (ABC); and Dateline NBC (NBC).

"We're proud to feature this incredible PaleyFest NY lineup that represents the best of television across all genres," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're particularly proud to partner once again with our friends from the Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment on an informative and inspiring event for local high school students."

"Star Trek: Discovery is excited and honored to be back at the renowned PaleyFest! It's definitely one of our favorites, and we can hardly wait to be in the midst of all the history and story this fete is known for," said Sonequa Martin-Green.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate a milestone season of Robot Chicken than being a part of this year's PaleyFest," said Keith Crofford, Senior Vice President of Production, Adult Swim. "We appreciate all the support for the show over the years and look forward to giving the fans another great season."

The PaleyFest NY lineup with participants scheduled to appear includes:

Friday, October 4: The 20th Anniversary of The West Wing: A Look Back with Aaron Sorkin, 6:30 pm

Featuring: Aaron Sorkin

Saturday, October 5: The Walking Dead, 1:00 pm

Featuring: Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Angela Kang (Showrunner and Executive Producer), and additional participants to be announced

Saturday, October 5: Robot Chicken, 4:00 pm

Featuring: Seth Green (Various Voices/Creator/Director), Breckin Meyer (Various Voices/Creator/Director), Matthew Senreich (Various Voices/Creator/Director), and additional participants to be announced

Saturday, October 5: Star Trek: Discovery, 7:00 pm

Featuring: Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland Booker), Alex Kurtzman (Executive Producer), Heather Kadin (Executive Producer), and Michelle Paradise (Executive Producer)

Monday, October 7: Search Party, 6:30 pm

Featuring: Alia Shawkat (Dory Sief), John Early (Elliot Gross), and Meredith Hagner (Portia Davenport)

Friday, October 11: The Kominsky Method, 6:30 pm

Featuring: Michael Douglas (Sandy Kominsky), Sarah Baker (Mindy Kominsky), Paul Reiser (Martin), and Jane Seymour (Madelyn)

Sunday, October 13: black-ish, 3:00 pm

Featuring: Anthony Anderson (Andre "Dre" Johnson), Tracee Ellis Ross (Dr. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson), Marsai Martin (Diane Johnson), Miles Brown (Jack Johnson), and Courtney Lilly (Executive Producer)

Monday, October 14: Dateline NBC, 7:00 pm

Featuring: Lester Holt, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy

*Participants are subject to change

Additionally, as part of PaleyFest NY, the Paley Center and the Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment (MOME) will present Behind the Scenes with TV Pros: Industry Networking Event for Aspiring Young TV Professionals. This informative networking event connects New York City high school students seeking to learn more about the television, film, and the media industry in New York with industry professionals. In a "speed networking" style setting, students rotate the room and meet with the professionals whose occupations include producer, script supervisor, cameraperson, costume and set designer, editor, sound recorder, and more to learn about the aspects of each professional's respective career, as well as the education and training required. The event will take place on Saturday, October 12.

"We are pleased to partner with the Paley Center to bring New York City high school students together with some of the top professionals in the TV business," said Anne del Castillo, Commissioner, Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. "This program builds on our ongoing efforts to connect talented, young New Yorkers to opportunities in our city's thriving media and entertainment industry."

Citi returns as the Official Card of PaleyFest NY.

In addition to Citi cardmembers, Paley Center Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members can also purchase tickets to all shows starting September 17 at noon. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on September 19 at noon, and to the general public on September 20 at noon.

PaleyFest NY events often sell out to Paley Center Members before tickets go on sale to the general public. Paley Members enjoy presale access and ticket discounts. Become a Member today, and get PaleyFest NY tickets before the general public. For more information on the many benefits of Paley Center Membership including early access to purchase PaleyFest NY tickets, please visit paley.me/join.

For more information on PaleyFest NY including festival updates please visit paleyfest.org.





