Paige Smallwood and Parker Dzuba Join the US Tour of LES MISERABLES

The national tour of Les Miserables will welcome Paige Smallwood in the role of 'Éponine' beginning Sunday, August 5. Paige takes over the role for Emily Bautista who was just announced to star as 'Kim' in the new national tour of Miss Saigon. Parker Dzuba will step into the role of 'Gavroche' beginning August 9 as Jonah Mussolino departs.

LES MISÉRABLES is currently performing at the Buell Theatre in Denver, CO July 25-August 5, followed by the SHN Orpheum Theatre August 8-26 in San Francisco, CA. A complete touring schedule can be found at www.LesMiz.com.

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive 'Jean Valjean.' He is joined by Josh Davis as 'Javert,' J Anthony Crane as 'Thénardier,' Allison Guinn as 'Madame Thénardier,' Mary Kate Moore as 'Fantine,' Paige Smallwood as 'Éponine' (beginning Aug 5), Matt Shingledecker as 'Enjolras,' Joshua Grosso as 'Marius' and Jillian Butler as 'Cosette.' Elsa Avery Dees and Sophie Knapp alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Sam Middleton and Parker Dzuba (beginning Aug 9) alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Robert Ariza, Richard Barth, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Gabriel Sidney Brown, Julie Cardia, Steve Czarnecki, Olivia Del Cicchi, Nicholas Edwards, Caitlin Finnie, Michelle Beth Herman, Monté J. Howell, Dayla Knapp, Andrew Maughan, Maggie Elizabeth May, Matt Moisey, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Bree Murphy, Tim Quartier, Talia Simone Robinson, Mike Schwitter, Liz Shivener, Brett Stoelker, Danielle J. Summons, Kyle Timson and Christopher Viljoen.

Cameron Mackintosh said, "I'm delighted that after a four-year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever."

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISÉRABLES, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original LES MISÉRABLES orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.







