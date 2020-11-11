Paige Davis and Patrick Page To Face-off In BROADWAY BEE In Support Of Arts Education

The event will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM virtually.

Broadway Bound Kids has reinvented its annual fundraising event as a free online event, The Fifth Annual Broadway Bee. The event will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM virtually. Broadway Bound Kids is partnering with the Broadway community and the creators of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in support of arts education.

Broadway couple Paige Davis (Chicago) and her husband, Patrick Page (Hadestown), will face-off in this year's Broadway Bee. Paige has competed for five years straight and is the current reigning champ. The competition may be stiff, but the cause is a worthy one that is important to them both.

"We are honored that in the midst of this pandemic, our amazing Broadway friends are rallying around arts education to ensure that kids still have equitable access to arts education and to help us show students all over the world that the Broadway community cares about them and won't let creativity and connection be cancelled," said Erin Glass, Broadway Bound Kids Founding Director. "We expect to announce an All-Star cast of Broadway spellers soon."

What is the Broadway Bee? Well, it's a hilarious adult spelling bee featuring cast members from 10 hit Broadway shows who compete in this annual live event. Cheer on your favorite cast member while they raise funds to provide a wide range of performing arts education opportunities for youth, regardless of their financial resources.

Fundraising teams are now available at broadwayboundkids.net/broadway-bee. Join a team and help your favorite speller fundraise and win the bee. Anyone from anywhere can join a team and be 'in the zoom where it happens' with Broadway stars!

Inspired by the Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and conceived by the musical's creators, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss, will once again serve as hosts. Once the Bee begins, ten Broadway teams will pull out all the stops to get their words right and complete hilarious challenges. The more funds each team raises before and during the event, the more lifelines or "cheats" they earn to help them win the coveted Bee trophy.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Broadway Bound Kids, an arts education nonprofit that brings the performing arts to students from New York City, and beyond. BBK offers important arts education classes in person and online with added emphasis on mindfulness, social emotional learning and trauma informed teaching. Classes include a completely free program for middle schoolers, a tuition assisted program for high schoolers, and need-based scholarships for all of their programs. BBK's mission is to include ALL students in the arts and to show our community that creativity, connection and belonging cannot be cancelled.

Registration to attend the virtual Broadway Bee is FREE! To register in advance for this amazing event, please visit www.broadwayboundkids.net, where you can also access each speller and fundraising team! Anyone from anywhere can join in and help fundraise or donate. Besides watching the show, the fun continues for the audience as special mystery cameos are revealed, exciting performances are shared, and an ultimate raffle will take place, all adding to this hilarious and super-fun virtual event.

For more information, please visit broadwayboundkids.net/broadway-bee.

