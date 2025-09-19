PROJECT RUNWAY Debuts WICKED-Themed Episode with Designer Paul Tazewell

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

The latest episode of the competition series Project Runway featured a wickedly special theme when it aired on Freeform this week. To celebrate the release of Wicked: For Good this November, the ninth episode of Season 21 was themed to the highly anticipated film, with designers challenged with creating a design inspired by the world of Oz.

The episode featured a special appearance from Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, who won an Academy Award for his work on Wicked: Part One earlier this year. Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande also appeared through video footage. Tyra Banks served as the guest judge for the episode, which is now available to stream on Disney+.

Hosted by Heidi Klum, Project Runway follows 12 aspiring fashion designers from different backgrounds as they compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. The show airs on Thursdays on Freeform.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Led by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the movie debuts in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo credit: Disney/Spencer Pazer