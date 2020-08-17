PREformances With Allison Charney Presents A Centennial Celebration Tomorrow Night!

Allison Charney, and pianist Donna Weng Friedman will discuss and perform works by female composers.

A very special episode of PREFORMANCES: Season of Hope - celebrating the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment and the 55th anniversary of the signing into law of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 - premieres Tuesday, August 18th @9:00pm EDT.

Host, soprano Allison Charney, and pianist Donna Weng Friedman will discuss and perform works by female composers including Clara Schumann, Florence Price and Beata Moon. They will also debut a brand new star-studded rendition of Ethel Smyth's THE MARCH OF THE WOMEN in conjunction with Her/Music;Her/Story, featuring cellist Soo Bae and singers Layna Chiankas, Yunah Lee, Indira Mahajan, Krysty Swann and Maria Zifchak.

To tune in and for more information, go to www.preformances.org

