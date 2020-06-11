POSE's Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Steven Canals, and Dominique Jackson Speak Out Against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets

Cast members from the television show Pose are speaking out against J.K. Rowling's transphobic Twitter comments. The cast talked to Variety about their feelings on what Rowling said.

Mj Rodriguez, who is also a stage veteran, told the publication, "It's really important to distance yourself away from anybody like that. They're clearly stuck in a generational gap of an understanding of something...We're in a different time and era."

Indya Moore spoke out too, saying, "She's not even understanding how much death and violence are behind all of those opinions that she's sharing on social media right now. Like she's contributing to so much violence through her airing out her thoughts and ideas and opinions. She's contributing to a stigma that is continuing to take our lives today."

Steven Canals, the show's co-creator, agreed, stating, "What I would want to say to her, one cis-person to another, is true allyship is knowing when to fall back and to listen to what the community needs from you. It's being an active listener."

Dominique Jackson said that Rowling's words just make her want to work harder and keep doing what she does. "We continue to do the work that we do," she said. "And we do it even more, even harder than we have done before."

Read the cast's full statements on Variety.

These comments are in response to Rowling, who retweeted a story recently which used the term "people who menstruate."

"'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling tweeted in response, triggering backlash from her followers.

She then went on to say, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

Eddie Redmayne was the most recent actor to speak out again Rowling's comments. "I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse," he said.

Daniel Radcliffe, who is best known for starring in the Harry Potter films, wrote a statement on The Trevor Project's website, stating, "Transgender women are women. Any statement TO THE CONTRARY erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

