POITÍN & PROSE: A CELEBRATION OF IRISH STORIES AND SPIRITS Set For Long Acre Tavern

The Pigeon Production Company, an immersive theatre and cultural production company founded in 2018 by Jessica M. DeLucia and Michael Mellamphy (Red Dead Redemption 2), presents POITÍN & PROSE: A Celebration of Irish Stories and Spirits in association with Smuggling Nun Poitín on March 7th from 3:00-5:00 PM at Long Acre Tavern.

This curated afternoon experience blends cocktail culture, Irish literary tradition, and live music in an intimate salon-style setting. Guests will enjoy two original cocktails crafted with Smuggling Nun Poitín while exploring the history of Ireland's ancient and once-illicit spirit through poetry, prose, and traditional song.

Poitín, often regarded as the precursor to Irish whiskey, was outlawed for centuries, yet remained central to rural life and storytelling culture. Poitín and Prose bring that layered history to life through humor, myth, rebellion, and music. As The Pigeon founder Jessica M. DeLucia mentioned, "Poitín, although outlawed for centuries, was "re-legalized" in Ireland on March 7th, 1997. So it seemed appropriate to celebrate this storied spirit on that date in the lead up to St. Patrick's Day".

The program will feature selections including comic verse celebrating the spirit itself, modern satirical takes on its mythic origins, traditional storytelling, and beloved Irish songs. The performance is led by Mellamphy, accompanied by live music with Kevin McCormack, and Carly Censi appearing for a featured piece.

About The Pigeon Production Company.

Founded in 2018, The Pigeon produces intimate, story-driven theatrical experiences that connect audiences through language, culture, and shared space.

The company's past productions include The Cure by Conal Creedon at Arlene's Grocery, David Gilna's The Unsung Hero, and most recently, The Smuggler by Ronan Noone, which toured Ireland and the United Kingdom.

With Poitín and Prose, The Pigeon continues its mission of creating immersive cultural gatherings that blur the lines between performance, history, and hospitality. The Pigeon Production Company would like to thank Smuggling Nun founder Maura Clare, "The Queen of Poitín", for her support and partnership.