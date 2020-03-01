PNMANIA! A Night With The Stars Of PN & Friends Comes to 9 Ave A

"PNMANIA!" A crazy multimedia variety showcase featuring the ragtag stars of the weirdest funkiest funniest web series in town! Hosted by the Inimitable PN & David "The Voice" Stein, they'll be presenting a night of skits, stand-up comedy, video shorts, prizes & more! Be a part of the "PN & Friends" Universe, you'll never want to leave (well, at least till the end of the show) So Come Down & have a good time with us, and don't forget, #PNISAWESOME!

PNMANIA! A Night w/ The Stars of PN & Friends

Sunday March 8th@ Drexler's:

9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)

Showtime: 6PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226

Via Subway: F train to Second Ave

http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/

This Week's Guests:

-A Short film screening & interview w/ Gi S. Gonzales

-A rap performance from MC Crohn$Y (Aka Matt Nagin)

-A Word From Satan

-Stand-up performances from Melissa Weisman, Chris Wagner & Andy Lee.

-The World-Premiere of PN & Friends Episode 16: "The Dirty Job" (Plus Q & A after)

For past episodes of PN & Friends & More: https://www.youtube.com/MONTIKILLAVISION

Watch the episode live with us if you can't make it! (7PM Premiere):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he9qL8Ry9i





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You