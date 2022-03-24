PLAZA SUITE's Eric Wiegand Tests Positive For COVID-19

BroadwayWorld has learned that Plaza Suite cast member Eric Wiegand has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be able to perform during the show's preview performances.

Wiegand is expected to be back in time for the show's opening night. In the meantime, Cesar J. Rosado will be playing the roles of Bellhop and Borden Eisler until he is able to return. An exact return date has yet to be announced.

Plaza Suite is set to open Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26.

The cast is led by two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker and also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.