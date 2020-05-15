PLAYS IN THE HOUSE JR. Kicks Off With Andrew Barth Feldman and Samantha Williams in I AND YOU

"Stars In The House" will expand its popular "Plays In The House" series with "Plays In The House Jr." The series, which will be executive produced by James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky and artistic directed by Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, will live-stream readings of plays for young people, performed by young people.

Launching Sunday, May 17th at 2 PM ET, you can stream all upcoming episodes right here on BroadwayWorld!

The series kicks off with Andrew Barth Feldman and Samantha Williams in "I And You," and will air new installments every Sunday at 2 PM ET, and each week will raise money to benefit a different organization across the country that brings theater to underserved youth. Juli Rudetsky Wesley will host, and every reading will be followed by a Q&A with the playwright.

"As a mother of two young boys, I'm so thrilled be able to help bring this series to fruition for young people across the country (and the world!)," Anika Larsen said. "I was feeling helpless during this challenging time, until I started doing Q&As with students via Zoom to help support educators trying to teach the arts remotely. Seth and James got wind of that, and thought I'd be the right person to use their incredible platform to bring theater to young people, and to model ways of doing live-streamed theater while schools and youth theater groups are unable to have large gatherings safely. To raise money for extraordinary non-profits is the cherry on top!"

Sunday, May 17 at 2 PM EST - I and You by Lauren Gunderson

Housebound because of illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months. Confined to her room, she has only Instagram and Facebook for company. That is until classmate Anthony bursts in - uninvited and armed with waffle fries, a scruffy copy of Walt Whitman's poetry and a school project due the next day... Caroline is unimpressed all around. But an unlikely friendship develops and a seemingly mundane piece of homework starts to reveal the pair's hopes and dreams - as well as a deep and mysterious bond that connects them even further.

Starring Jimmy Award-winner and former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman and Caroline, or Change star Samantha Williams, this two-person play will benefit the Educational Theatre Foundation, which provides financial support to enhance excellence in theatre education and to expand access to K-12 school theatre programs for every child.

Sunday, May 24 at 2 PM EST - Do You Read Me? by Kat Funkhouser

An idealistic scientist at NASA struggles to help the ragtag residents of a new Mars colony grow the first eggplant in space, in a comedy written for live performance on video chat.

Do You Read Me? stars Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice) and Gregory Diaz IV (In the Heights film), and will benefit Inner-City Arts, the LA-based organization that offers a safe, creative space for students to explore a variety of visual and performing arts.

Sunday, May 31 at 2 PM EST - Space Girl by Mora Harris

Arugula Suarez just wants to fit in. But it's not easy when you're a 16-year-old alien from the Planet Zlagdor. Stuck in a world where the only things that make sense are Roller Derby and salad, Arugula and her father, Nancy, must find out what it means to be human before time runs out for Planet Earth.

Lilla Crawford (Into the Woods film), Casey Likes (Almost Famous the Musical) and Storm Lever (Donna: The Donna Summer Musical) star in Space Girl, which benefits Only Make Believe, which creates and performs interactive theatre for children in hospitals, care facilities and special education programs, free of charge to every site, family, and child.

"Plays In The House Jr." is an addition to the "Plays In The House" series, in which luminaries of stage and screen read classics and new works on "Stars In The House" to raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past performances include BLITHE SPIRIT, led by Leslie Uggams and William Jackson Harper; TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, written by and starring Nia Vardalos; THE HEIDI CHRONICLES starring Cynthia Nixon, Joan Allen, and Boyd Gaines; and MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD featuring Andréa Burns and Justin Guarini, among others. On "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring together celebrity guests to sing and share stories: Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!





