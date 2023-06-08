PLAY THE HAND THAT'S DEALT YOU Will Be on View Beginning This Week

Yvonne Wells' exhibition Play The Hand That's Dealt You will be on view at Fort Gansevoort from Friday, June 9th, 2023, to Saturday, August 12th, 2023.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 1 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 3 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway
Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 4 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN

PLAY THE HAND THAT'S DEALT YOU Will Be on View Beginning This Week

Beginning June 8, 2023, Fort Gansevoort will present Play The Hand That’s Dealt You, the first New York solo exhibition of Alabama-based artist Yvonne Wells. Born in 1939 in Tuscaloosa, Wells is known for her intricate narrative quilts depicting American history subjects, pop culture figures, and religious subject matter. As a self-taught artist living and working in the same region as the enslaved female quilters from the rural Alabama community known as Gee’s Bend, Wells is aware of heritage techniques, yet cleaves to her own contemporary visual vernacular. Through a practice that illuminates the craft of quilt making as a form of fine art, in addition to its utilitarian function, she has developed a style that uniquely melds geometric abstraction with bold figuration. The evolution of Wells’ personal aesthetic and technical mastery will be seen through over a dozen large works on view, spanning three decades of the artist’s career. 

Improvisation and chance are integral to Wells’ artistic process. Instead of following a pattern or planning her compositions in advance with preparatory drawings, she embraces an intuitive approach, sewing together fragments of fabric by hand into the compositions she envisions in her mind. Wells primarily uses repurposed fabric and found objects as the raw materials for her quilts. This generative practice of reuse and adaptation continues to fuel her creative production. The patterns and textures in front of her guide her spontaneous aesthetic choices. As the artist has said, “the materials I use have their own stories and histories… the quilts talk to me, and I listen.”

In 2022, a solo exhibition of Wells’ quilts was presented at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, Montgomery, Alabama. This year, Wells’ work is featured in the Art Bridges Cohort Program's Spotlight exhibition series. Over the next year and a half, the exhibition will travel to all the museums that comprise the American South Consortium: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, Montgomery, AL, Columbia Museum of Art, Columbia, SC, the Mobile Museum of Art, Mobile, AL, and the Wadsworth Atheneum, Hartford, CT. Beginning in 2024, the American South Consortium will present an expanded exhibition at each venue including works by Wells and other Spotlight series artists.

A monograph devoted to Wells’ career will be published by University of Alabama Press in 2024, co-authored by the artist and University of Alabama Professor Stacy Morgan. This comprehensive publication will include scholarly essays, a chronology of Wells' artistic production to date, and over 100 color plates of her quilts.



RELATED STORIES

1
Andrew Scott Returns to the West End With VANYA, Playing Every Role Photo
Andrew Scott Returns to the West End With VANYA, Playing Every Role

Andrew Scott will return to the West End with VANYA, in a brand new adaptation of Chekhov's masterpiece by Simon Stephens, and directed by Sam Yates.

2
Photos: Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada And More Turn Out As Red Bull Theater Ho Photo
Photos: Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada And More Turn Out As Red Bull Theater Honors Julie Taymor And More

Red Bull Theater honored Julie Taymor with the Matador Award for Extraordinary Achievement in Classical Theater and the Axe-Houghton Foundation with the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater at the Running of the Red Bulls Gala Benefit last night, Monday June 5th. See photos from inside the event. 

3
CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonights Performances Due To Air Quality Photo
CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air Quality

The Broadway revival of Camelot has canceled tonight's performance due to ongoing issues with air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada.

4
HERE LIES LOVE Releases New Statement on Local 802 Negotiations Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Releases New Statement on Local 802 Negotiations

The producers of Here Lies Love have released a statement to reiterate and clarify where they stand in the ongoing negotiations with the Local 802 Musicians’ Union.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada And More Turn Out As Red Bull Theater Honors Julie Taymor And MorePhotos: Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada And More Turn Out As Red Bull Theater Honors Julie Taymor And More
CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air QualityCAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air Quality
Photos: Original BACK TO THE FUTURE Star Christopher Lloyd Stops By Rehearsal!Photos: Original BACK TO THE FUTURE Star Christopher Lloyd Stops By Rehearsal!
HERE LIES LOVE Releases New Statement on Negotiations With the Local 802 Musicians' UnionHERE LIES LOVE Releases New Statement on Negotiations With the Local 802 Musicians' Union

Videos

Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Video Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Video
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE Video
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You