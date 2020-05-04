PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: THE ODD COUPLE by Neil Simon

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Neil Simon.

Today's play, The Odd Couple!

The Odd Couple premiered on Broadway in 1965. The play served as the source material for a successful 1968 film adaptation, and 1970s television series.

The Odd Couple was directed by Mike Nichols, and starred Walter Matthau as Oscar Madison and Art Carney as Felix Ungar. The production won Tony Awards for Walter Matthau, Best Actor (Play), Best Author (Play), Best Direction of a Play, Best Scenic Design (Oliver Smith), and was nominated for Best Play.

In 2002, Neil Simon wrote an updated version of The Odd Couple, titled Oscar and Felix: A New Look at the Odd Couple. This production ran at The Geffen Playhouse in 2002 and starred Gregory Jbara (Vinnie), John Larroquette (Oscar), Joe Regalbuto (Felix) and María Conchita Alonso (Ynes) and was directed by Peter Bonerz.

A revival of the original version opened on Broadway in 2005 starring Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane playing Felix and Oscar.

In addition to the 1968 film and 1970s television series, a cartoon adaptation of The Odd Couple premiered in 1975. In 1982, ABC aired a new version of the series, entitled The New Odd Couple. Another television adaptation, called The Odd Couple, premiered on CBS in 2015.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You