PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: THE ODD COUPLE by Neil Simon
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Neil Simon.
Today's play, The Odd Couple!
The Odd Couple premiered on Broadway in 1965. The play served as the source material for a successful 1968 film adaptation, and 1970s television series.
The Odd Couple was directed by Mike Nichols, and starred Walter Matthau as Oscar Madison and Art Carney as Felix Ungar. The production won Tony Awards for Walter Matthau, Best Actor (Play), Best Author (Play), Best Direction of a Play, Best Scenic Design (Oliver Smith), and was nominated for Best Play.
In 2002, Neil Simon wrote an updated version of The Odd Couple, titled Oscar and Felix: A New Look at the Odd Couple. This production ran at The Geffen Playhouse in 2002 and starred Gregory Jbara (Vinnie), John Larroquette (Oscar), Joe Regalbuto (Felix) and María Conchita Alonso (Ynes) and was directed by Peter Bonerz.
A revival of the original version opened on Broadway in 2005 starring Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane playing Felix and Oscar.
In addition to the 1968 film and 1970s television series, a cartoon adaptation of The Odd Couple premiered in 1975. In 1982, ABC aired a new version of the series, entitled The New Odd Couple. Another television adaptation, called The Odd Couple, premiered on CBS in 2015.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)
Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
BroadwayWorld announced today the judges for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing... (read more)