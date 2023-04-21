PJ Library Celebrates Israel's 75th Birthday With Local Family Events

April 25 to 26 marks Israel's 75th year as a modern state. PJ Library, long a leader in providing engaging ways for families to connect with Jewish life, has created an activity-filled online hub to celebrate this landmark anniversary, and the New York office of PJ Library will participate in various local celebrations.

Locally, PJ Library in New York invites families on Long Island, in Westchester, and across the five boroughs to join them in celebrating the landmark anniversary with family-friendly parades and events:

· Brooklyn Celebrates Israel at 75 on Wednesday, April 26 at Hannah Senesh Community Day School in Carroll Gardens

· Upper East Side Celebrates Israel at 75 on Sunday, April 30, presented by 92NY, Central Synagogue, and Park Avenue Synagogue

· Northern Westchester Celebrates Israel at 75 on Sunday, May 7 in Mount Kisco

· Southern Westchester Celebrates Israel at 75 on Sunday, May 21 in New Rochelle

· Celebrate Israel Parade on Sunday, June 4 in Manhattan

PJ Library will also be participating in these upcoming family events in NYC:

· South Street Seaport Museum monthly events on Sunday, April 23; Sunday, May 21; and Sunday, June 11

· Shabbat in Bloom at the Brooklyn Children's Museum on Friday, June 9 for Russian-speaking Jewish families

For more information, visit the PJ Library in New York website at pjlibrary.org/newyork, and follow PJ Library in New York on Instagram at @pjlibraryinnewyork.

For more information and details, visit the PJ Library All New York Metro community website at https://pjlibrary.org/communities/all-new-york-metro/nyc0001.

Nationally, to kick off Israel's birthday party, visitors to PJ Library's Israel Trail Hub will be transported on a virtual voyage to the land of milk and honey with fun resources and activities, including:

· Virtual Tours of Jerusalem, Part 1 & Part 2 - Join tour guide Jonty Blackman, PJ, and friends, to explore both the old and new city including stops at Jaffa Gate, the Knesset, the City of David and the world-famous Machane Yehudah outdoor market.

· Israel Independence Day Activities (Ages 8 and under) - In Israel, Jewish people celebrate the day with fireworks, barbecues, and public concerts. Outside Israel, Jewish communities host parties and gatherings to celebrate. Often, the focus of these events is on Israeli culture, everything from classic Israeli foods - hummus, falafel, schnitzel, and shawarma -+ to Israeli dance, Israeli music, and all things Hebrew. North American families can celebrate Yom Ha'atzmaut too with fun activities from PJ Library.

· Tour Israel with Picture Books - PJ Library' curated a curated and age-appropriate list of beautifully illustrated children's picture books that will transport families to Israel, including 3 Falafels in My Pita (by Maya Friedman), A Concert in the Sand (by Tami Shem-Tov), And Shira Imagined (by Giori Carmi), The Colors of Israel (by Rachel Raz), Ella's Trip to Israel (by Vivian Newman) and Everybody Says Shalom (by Leslie Kimmelman).

· Israeli Music Playlist - Stream PJ Library's Spotify playlist of celebratory songs.

· (For Parents) Historical Timeline of Israel - Key moments in the Jewish state's history to spur discussion

Families can also gather around for a special episode of the Parents' Choice and NAPPA Award-winning podcast "Afternoons with Mimi." In "Kiddo Tours Israel" (available now), Kiddo calls his uncle in Tel Aviv and everyone is invited to enjoy the soundscapes of a bustling Israeli neighborhood.