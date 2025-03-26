PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK Musical Awarded Café Royale Foundation Grant To Record Concept Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Café Royal Cultural Foundation NYC has awarded a 2025 Spring Music Grant to composer Greta Gertler Gold for her concept album for her and Hilary Bell's (Book & Lyrics) musical adaptation of "Picnic at Hanging Rock". Having never before been awarded for a musical theater project, the grant will enable Greta to produce a concept album after the upcoming performance "Picnic at Hanging Rock: in Concert" at Lincoln Center on May 15.

Composer, lyricist, and performer. Greta Gertler Gold is a dual citizen of multiple worlds: New York City and Australia, indie rock and musical theater, irreverent comedy and political feminism.

Greta is currently collaborating with Hilary Bell (Book & Lyrics) and Tony & Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Todd Sickafoose ("Hadestown") on songs, orchestrations and vocal arrangements for a 7-piece ensemble and 13 vocalists (from the pop, jazz and musical theater worlds) for the stage musical adaptation of Joan Lindsay's novel "Picnic at Hanging Rock". With Music Supervision and Direction by Maestra Amanda Morton.

Judges included music legends Terre Roche (The Roches) and Steve Addabo (producer, Suzanne Vega, Bob Dylan and others).