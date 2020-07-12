PHOTOS: Ariana DeBose Honored With Commemorative Pair of LaDuca Shoes
Ariana DeBose took to Instagram to share that she was honored with a commemorative pair of LaDuca shoes!
"OMG OMG OMG! My friend [Phil LaDuca] honored me with a commemorative pair of [LaDuca Shoes]!" DeBose wrote on Instagram. "I never thought I'd see the day where a shoe was named after me. As a young dancer I coveted this brand. You weren't a dancer until you were dancing in LaDucas... wow. thank you."
The shoe, called The Ariana, features metallic pink leather with burgundy suede accents, a 3" tapered heel, unique cross strap design, and a soft suede sole. Commemorative editions come in any stock size or quantity but are only available during the week of LaSale 2020, July 20-26.
Read the post below and check out DeBose's photos of the shoes!
SWIPE!!! OMG OMG OMG! My friend @laducaphil honored me with a commemorative pair of @laducashoes! I never thought I'd see the day where a shoe was named after me?? As a young dancer I coveted this brand. You weren't a dancer until you were dancing in LaDucas... wow? thank you?? •see below for more info??????Posted @withregram • @laducashoes LaSale 2020: This commemorative shoe was inspired by the one and only Ariana DeBose. Just a few of Ariana's credits include THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL, HAMILTON, SYTYCD, the new "West Side Story" film, and the upcoming movie musical "The Prom." The Ariana features metallic pink leather with burgundy suede accents, a 3" tapered heel, unique cross strap design, a soft suede sole, and style fit for a true dancing diva. Commemorative editions come in ANY stock size or quantity but are ONLY available during the week of LaSale 2020, July 20-26 (*sizing based on Teresa and Alexis soft sole stock shoes). And guess what...There are 5 more commemorative LaDucas coming your way!
A post shared by Ariana DeBose (@arianadebose) on Jul 12, 2020 at 11:27am PDT
Ariana DeBose will star as Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie 'West Side Story'. She will also play Alyssa Greene in the soon-to-be-released film adaptation of The Prom. She is known for being an original cast member of Hamilton on Broadway; a role for which she was nominated for an Astaire Award. She made her Broadway debut as Nautica in Bring it On The Musical, after appearing in the Off-Broadway and touring productions. Her other credits include the New York Philharmonic's televised production of Company, Motown, Les Miserables, Pippin, A Bronx Tale, and in 2018 she was nominated for a Tony award for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.
