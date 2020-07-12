PHOTOS: Ariana DeBose Honored With Commemorative Pair of LaDuca Shoes

Ariana DeBose took to Instagram to share that she was honored with a commemorative pair of LaDuca shoes!

"OMG OMG OMG! My friend [Phil LaDuca] honored me with a commemorative pair of [LaDuca Shoes]!" DeBose wrote on Instagram. "I never thought I'd see the day where a shoe was named after me. As a young dancer I coveted this brand. You weren't a dancer until you were dancing in LaDucas... wow. thank you."

The shoe, called The Ariana, features metallic pink leather with burgundy suede accents, a 3" tapered heel, unique cross strap design, and a soft suede sole. Commemorative editions come in any stock size or quantity but are only available during the week of LaSale 2020, July 20-26.

Ariana DeBose will star as Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie 'West Side Story'. She will also play Alyssa Greene in the soon-to-be-released film adaptation of The Prom. She is known for being an original cast member of Hamilton on Broadway; a role for which she was nominated for an Astaire Award. She made her Broadway debut as Nautica in Bring it On The Musical, after appearing in the Off-Broadway and touring productions. Her other credits include the New York Philharmonic's televised production of Company, Motown, Les Miserables, Pippin, A Bronx Tale, and in 2018 she was nominated for a Tony award for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

