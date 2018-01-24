PHANTOM's Longest-Running Leading Lady Pens New Memoir, 'Unmasking What Matters'

"The Phantom of the Opera" has delighted audiences for 30 years, playing to over 140 million people in 35 countries around the world. Now, its longest-running leading lady Sandra Joseph has written a new book to carry the spirit of inspiration forward.

In "Unmasking What Matters," Joseph pulls back the curtain and dares to reveal what really happens on the long road to success. She uses lessons learned on the road to Broadway, during her decade as Christine and through the challenges she faced after walking away from the business to show readers how to courageously bring their inner voice to the outer world, stop seeking success for achievement's sake and start creating the life they truly desire.

"I want to use my voice and the platform 'Phantom' has given me to inspire people to shed their limiting identities, their masks," says Joseph. "I want to help people move through self-doubt and live lives that are the truest, fullest expression of who they are inside. The tools I share give people the mental, emotional and spiritual loft to achieve their goals and create the life they desire without in any way trivializing the demands of the journey."

Sandra Joseph is a history-making Broadway star turned inspirational keynote speaker. Her legendary run as Christine Daaé in "The Phantom of the Opera" spanned 10 years, more than 1,300 performances and earned her the record as the longest-running leading lady in the longest-running Broadway show of all time. She has been seen on numerous national broadcasts, including "The Oprah Winfrey Show," CNN, "The Today Show," "Dateline," "The Early Show," "The View," and "Oprah: Where Are They Now?"

Today, Sandra is on a mission to empower other people's voices through her work as an author, speaker and workshop facilitator. Her extraordinary journey of transforming her own life from being too afraid to sing in public to becoming a world-class performer whom Oprah calls "a Broadway legend" fuels the message she brings to audiences such as eBay, MetLife and Million Dollar Round Table.

Sandra is a member of The Transformational Leadership Council -- a group of 100 top thought leaders founded by Jack Canfield. Some of the luminaries that endorse her work are Mark Nepo, Martha Beck, Marci Shimoff and SARK. Sandra is the author of "Unmasking What Matters: 10 Life Lessons from 10 Years on Broadway." She is also the coauthor, with five-time New York Times best-selling author Caroline Myss, of "Your Creative Soul: Expressing Your Authentic Voice." Sandra is married to her costar from "The Phantom of the Opera," actor Ron Bohmer. They currently reside in Southern California. For more information, visit www.SandraJoseph.com.

