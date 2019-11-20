PETER PAN Lands In Saudi Arabia For The First Time

In an unprecedented move toward exposing western culture to the east, Poets International has brought PETER PAN, one of Broadway's greatest and most classic wonders in family entertainment to the grand stage at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Just seven weeks after the announcement was made that Saudi Arabia was opening up to foreign tourists with new visas, Saudi citizens are embracing the timeless story of PETER PAN with children young and old singing along and even dancing in the aisles. With sweeping reforms currently happening in Saudi Arabia, this performance not only brings a much beloved western art form to its citizens -- live Broadway Musical Theatre -- but also introduces family-friendly fun, that can be shared together. The musical production builds to a fervor pitch as thousands of Saudis yell out "I believe in fairies..." to save Tinker Bell from an untimely death.

Mike Bundlie, Founder of Poet's International exclaims, "It is truly an honor to be one of the first Entertainment Ventures welcomed after Saudi's recent opening of their doors to international tourists. And the magical production of PETER PAN is not the only magic experienced. It is the joy and celebration of Saudi families as they watch this production for the very first time."

The production of PETER PAN is riding high on the coattails of the already epic success Poets International has had this past week in Riyadh, with the launch of Stan Lee's SUPER CON. "Con" favorites such as William Shatner, Lou Ferrigno, and Mads Mikkelson were among the 50 + celebrities in attendance signing autographs and meeting Saudi fans dressed up in cosplay. Over 100,000 fans were in attendance!

Designed for people of all ages, the elaborate musical production of PETER PAN features 16 theatrical backdrops, dramatic soundtracks and special effects. The play opens with the characters Wendy Darling played by Ashley Marie Samudio, John Darling played by Bradley Bundlie and little Michael Darling played by Bundlie's brother Bowie. Based on the play written in 1904, the production tells the story of Peter Pan, a free-spirited young boy who can fly and never grows up. Using the latest theatrical techniques, the audience can interact with Peter Pan and be a part of his incredible adventures on the mythical island of Neverland along with his friends, the Lost Boys. The show ends with Peter Pan flying overhead, sprinkling fairy dust over the audience.

There are 20 performances scheduled for the 90 minute PETER PAN musical. Poets International is in discussions to bring more and even larger shows and events to Saudi Arabia. PETER PAN runs through November 23. Tickets can be bought here: https://roznamah.sa/en/events/peter-pan-musical/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You