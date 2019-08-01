PBS To Present An Encore of HAROLD PRINCE: THE DIRECTOR'S LIFE

PBS will be airing an encore of Great Performances - Harold Prince: The Director's Life this Friday, August 2 at 10 p.m. on PBS in honor of the late theater pioneer.

The program is also available to stream on PBS.org/gperf and the PBS Video app through August 14.

This Great Performances retrospective celebrates the extraordinary career of producer and director Harold Prince, whose seven decades in the theater spans from Broadway's "Golden Age" to the contemporary blockbusters of today. Winner of 21 Tony Awards (the most of any individual),

Prince's peerless résumé includes such legendary shows as "West Side Story," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Cabaret," "Company," "Follies," "Sweeney Todd," "Evita," "The Phantom of the Opera" and many more.

In addition to archival clips, this fascinating performance-documentary includes interviews with many of Prince's renowned collaborators, including Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mandy Patinkin, John Kander, Susan Stroman, Angela Lansbury and others, all sharing their firsthand insights into his pioneering achievements in the theater.





