PALEYFEST NY Returns To The Paley Museum In November

The Paley Center for Media has announced the first program for PaleyFest NY 2025, the annual festival celebrating excellence in television and entertainment. Running November 6–16 at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan, the festival will open with Netflix’s hit comedy A Man on the Inside.

The full schedule of events will be revealed on Tuesday, October 14, with presale access for Paley Members and Citi cardmembers beginning that day. PaleyFest NY is made possible by returning sponsor Citi.

Created by Michael Schur and inspired by the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, A Man on the Inside stars Ted Danson as Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired professor turned private investigator. Season 2 finds Charles undercover at Wheeler College, where he confronts a blackmail plot, a cast of suspects including an eccentric billionaire, and unexpected feelings for a free-spirited music teacher played by Mary Steenburgen. The PaleyFest program will feature an exclusive screening from Season 2 followed by a conversation with Michael Schur, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, and additional guests.

Citi cardmembers and Paley Members receive presale access beginning Tuesday, October 14, with tickets opening to the general public Friday, October 17. Membership also provides year-round benefits including discounts on PaleyFest tickets. Details are available at paleycenter.org/join-us.

Since its launch in 2013, PaleyFest NY has welcomed leading artists and creative teams from The Handmaid’s Tale, Succession, Law & Order: SVU, Black Mirror, and more. The festival also supports the Paley Center’s education initiatives, its PaleyImpact series, and the preservation of the Paley Archive, one of the world’s most significant television and radio collections.

For tickets and more information, visit paleycenter.org.