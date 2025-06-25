Oscar-Winning Songwriters Robert & Kristen Anderson-Lopez Join THE PRINCESS BRIDE Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inconceivable! A new Equity casting notice has revealed that Academy Award-winning duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, best known for their chart-topping scores for Frozen, Frozen II, Coco, and Avenue Q, have boarded the upcoming stage adaptation of The Princess Bride.

The Academy Award-winning songwriting duo will replace previously announced composer, Tony-winner David Yazbek on the project. They join Tony-winning book writers Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), and music supervisor by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) to bring the iconic film to life on the musical stage.

According to the audition listing, The Princess Bride will receive a developmental work session this August in New York City, helmed by Tony-winning director Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Beetlejuice) and produced by Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, In the Heights).

The current casting call is seeking performers for the role of Fezzik, described as a “true-blue gentle giant of surpassing strength and poetic soul,” with a bass or bass-baritone vocal range. The character, immortalized on screen by André the Giant, is one of the most beloved figures in the Princess Bride universe.

The EPA (Equity Principal Audition) will take place Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Ripley-Grier Studios in NYC. The work session runs August 25–September 5.

The Princess Bride is a beloved cult classic originally released as a film in 1987, based on the novel by William Goldman. Blending romance, adventure, and sharp wit, the story follows the quest to rescue the beautiful Buttercup from an unwanted marriage, aided by unforgettable characters like Westley, Inigo Montoya, and Fezzik. Its mix of swashbuckling fantasy and satirical charm has earned it a devoted global fanbase across generations.

Robert Lopez is a two-time EGOT winner known for co-creating The Book of Mormon and Avenue Q, while Kristen Anderson-Lopez is an acclaimed lyricist and playwright. Together, they won Academy Awards for their work on Disney’s Frozen and Frozen II, including the global hit “Let It Go,” and also penned songs for Coco, earning a second Oscar. Renowned for their emotional depth and inventive musical storytelling, the duo is one of the most celebrated songwriting teams in contemporary musical theatre and film.

