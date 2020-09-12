Oscar Wilde Tours Presents 'Unhung Heroes Of The Metropolitan'

The Zoom tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's most illustrious male body parts takes place on Sunday, September 13 at 2:00PM EST.

Oscar Wilde Tours, popular purveyor of LGBTQ+ museum tours, will present Unhung Heroes of the Metropolitan, a Zoom tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's most illustrious male body parts on Sunday, September 13 at 2:00PM EST.

Guided by Professor Andrew Lear, the online tour explores male members in paintings and sculptures across the Metropolitan. Are these artworks true to life size? Were men really smaller once upon a time? And who broke off the statues' missing body parts? Is there hidden phallic symbolism in your favorite painting? For art lovers who've ever wondered about these and other questions, this tour has the answers. Visitors learn about the aesthetic ideals of Greek culture and how they have affected the whole history of art without clothes.

Tickets to the online tour are $10 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unhung-heroes-of-the-metropolitan-museum-tickets-114332421350. A Zoom invite will be provided be provided by email.

Professor Lear has also partnered with independent film and television producer Caytha Jentis to launch Sexy Secrets of Great Art, a free YouTube series featuring abbreviated versions of his video tours. The most recent episode features highlights from Unhung Heroes of the Metropolitan and is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLUoEVRYR0Q&t=8s.

