Oscar Wilde Tours Presents 'Unhung Heroes Of The Metropolitan'
The Zoom tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's most illustrious male body parts takes place on Sunday, September 13 at 2:00PM EST.
Oscar Wilde Tours, popular purveyor of LGBTQ+ museum tours, will present Unhung Heroes of the Metropolitan, a Zoom tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's most illustrious male body parts on Sunday, September 13 at 2:00PM EST.
Guided by Professor Andrew Lear, the online tour explores male members in paintings and sculptures across the Metropolitan. Are these artworks true to life size? Were men really smaller once upon a time? And who broke off the statues' missing body parts? Is there hidden phallic symbolism in your favorite painting? For art lovers who've ever wondered about these and other questions, this tour has the answers. Visitors learn about the aesthetic ideals of Greek culture and how they have affected the whole history of art without clothes.
Tickets to the online tour are $10 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unhung-heroes-of-the-metropolitan-museum-tickets-114332421350. A Zoom invite will be provided be provided by email.
Professor Lear has also partnered with independent film and television producer Caytha Jentis to launch Sexy Secrets of Great Art, a free YouTube series featuring abbreviated versions of his video tours. The most recent episode features highlights from Unhung Heroes of the Metropolitan and is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLUoEVRYR0Q&t=8s.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci Comments On A Return To Theaters & More
In an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on the state of the long-term effects of the coronavirus pan...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Moves Online; Events Include Virtual Meet-and-Greets With Ben Platt and More!
The biggest day for Broadway fans is going virtual for the first time in the event's history when the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns on ...
Original Broadway Creatives At Work On BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour
Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021! ...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'
Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Today, he shared an update on how he is feeling...
Ben Brantley Will Step Down From Position as Chief Theater Critic For The New York Times
Ben Brantley will step down from his position as chief theater critic for the New York Times after 24 years....