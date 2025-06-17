Original Parent Trap Star, Elaine Hendrix, Joins GINGER TWINSIES Producing Team

Previews begin on July 10, 2025, for the strictly limited, 16-week engagement through October 26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre.
Elaine Hendrix – who originated the iconic role of Meredith Blake in Disney’s The Parent Trap – has joined the producing team of Ginger Twinsies. This World Premiere production, written and directed by Kevin Zak, is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap.
“Meredith Blake has followed me in the best ways, and Ginger Twinsies is a joyful full-circle moment” says Elaine Hendrix. “This parody taps into The Parent Trap nostalgia audiences love, while personally giving me the chance to return to my theater roots—a place I’ve been longing to revisit. It’s wildly funny, full of brilliant talent, and exactly the kind of creative joy I love being part of.”
Previews begin on July 10, 2025, for the strictly limited, 16-week engagement through October 26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre. The comedy will celebrate its opening night on July 24, 2025.
You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.
The stacked lineup of hilarious New York actors and comedians bringing double trouble to Ginger Twinsies includes Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Mike Liebenson, Omolade Wey, and Casey Whyland round out the cast as understudies.
Ginger Twinsies will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez, lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King, sound design by Tony Award nominee Joshua D. Reid, and hair, wig, & makeup design by Krystal Belleza & Will Vicari. Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA. Movement is by Tony Award nominee Jesse Robb and original music is by Tony Award nominee Noel Carey. Sara Sahin is the Production Stage Manager and Steve Rosenberg & Bethany Weinstein Stewert are the Production Managers. General Management for Ginger Twinsies is by Baseline Theatrical, and Andy Jones will serve as Executive Producer.
