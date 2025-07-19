Original Musical Comedy ONE NIGHT to Premiere in Manhattan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One Night, an original musical comedy-drama with book and lyrics by Kleban Award winners Laurence Holzman & Felicia Needleman, will have its world premiere as part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival in Manhattan, with four performances, July 30 - August 2, 2025. The show features a pop-jazz score by David Shenton.

This new musical tells the story of Julie & Nathan and Danny & Vivian--two married couples bound by decades of friendship, laughter and shared history. But one night at dinner, a buried secret comes to light: a one-night indiscretion between Julie and Danny, hidden for years beneath the surface of their perfect lives. As the shock ripples through the group, love and loyalty collide with betrayal and regret. Will their marriages withstand the weight of the past, or will old wounds tear apart the friendships they believed were unbreakable?

One Night features the talents of Matt Dengler (A Little Night Music, The Visit), Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock, Tarzan), Erin Mosher (Bat Out of Hell, 101 Dalmatians), and Ryan Silverman (Chicago, Side Show). The show is directed by Don Stephenson (Titanic, Comedy of Tenors) and choreographed by Alex Sanchez(Gardens of Anuncia). Samuel Mishkin is the musical director.

Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman’s other collaborations include Making Ends Meet (also premiering in the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival this year!); The Jerusalem Syndrome (York Theatre Company, Original Cast Recording on JAY Records); That Time of the Year, (York Theatre Company, Original Cast Recording on JAY Records); Wallenberg (White Plains Performing Arts Center); Suddenly Hope (Denver Civic Theatre, Stamford Center for the Arts); and a musical version of the 1942 film I Married a Witch, for which they earned ASCAP’s first-ever Sammy Cahn Award for Outstanding Lyricists.

In addition to One Night, David Shenton has composed 11 other musicals, including Anna the Storyteller,Santa Claus and the Magical Moon Dragon, Brush Strokes and Paperboy, as well as three operas and numerous instrumental works. He is also an orchestrator and music director, and he tours extensively as a violinist and pianist, with his two groups, Empire Trio and Gentlemen’s Quartet.