Original Cast Of FOREVER PLAID Will Reunite For The '30th Plaidiversary' On Facebook Live

Mark your calendars for this Wednesday May 20 at 7:00 PM (PDT) and join the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Forever Plaid, the Off-Broadway sensation that has captivated audiences for three decades.

Original cast members David Engel and Larry Raben bring the original cast and show creator together for a "Plaidiversary" on Musical Theatre West's popular Facebook series "Hump Day with David & Larry" on Wednesday, May 20, 7:00 PM (PDT).

Engel, Raben, Stan Chandler, Jason Graae, and Guy Stroman, and the show's writer/director Stuart Ross share memories, show clips, and behind-the-scenes stories about the show and movie that took musical theater by storm. The show will also be available at www.musical.org live and for a limited time following the broadcast. The Facebook feed can also be accessed using the following link: http://www.facebook.com/MusicalTheatreWest/live_videos/

Engel and Raben explain how the reunion became a reality. "Just after our first broadcast went off the air, one of our dearest original fans wrote to us and asked if we would do a Plaid reunion show. We knew that we opened the original New York production of Forever Plaid in May of 1990, but neither of us remembered the exact date," says Engle. Raben adds, "We wrote Stuart Ross, the writer, director, creator of Forever Plaid and asked him. He wrote back with the May 20th date and, looking at the calendar, it landed on our Hump Day show! True harmonic convergence!!! We called the guys and everyone jumped on board."

Forever Plaid tells the story of four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to pay tribute to their idols - The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo's and The Crew Cuts. Since its debut, the show became an overnight sensation, leading to a show sequel, Plaid Tidings and a motion picture in 2009, starring Chandler, Engel and Raben from the original cast, with Daniel Reichard taking over for Francis (Frankie), respectively.

Musical Theatre West is committed to offering free quality musical theatre-related programming audiences can enjoy from home.

In addition to the David & Larry Hump Day Show every Wednesday, staffers Bren Thor and Michael Betts produce daily content for Musical Theatre West's social feeds and website including "Free-4-All" (a living room interview and concert series) and "Songs That Make Us Happy." "Free-4-All" highlights include "Game Night with Kamilah Marshall" (B'way: Hairspray, The Lion King, Rent) and Eden Espinosa (B'way: Wicked, Brooklyn, Rent) on Thursdays, Tuesdays with the always dapper Eric Petersen (B'way: School of Rock, Escape to Margaritaville) and Saturday nights with the fabulous Dedrick Bonner (MTW's Ragtime, founder Singers of Soul). For the complete schedule and more information visit www.musical.org.





