Original Broadway Cast Member Nikka Graff Lanzarone to Lead WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN at MTG

Musical Theatre Guild, the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critic's Circle Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in the theatre, will continue their 22nd Anniversary season with the West Coast professional premiere of WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, the stage musical version of the Academy Award nominated film of the same name.

The one-night-only concert will take place at Glendale's historic Alex Theatre on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

Preserving the unusual and exhilarating tone of Pedro Almodóvar's 1988 Academy Award nominated film, this sizzling musical by David Yazbek and Jeffrey Lane, the creators of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, tells the tale of a group of women in late 20th-century Madrid whose relationships with men lead to a tumultuous 48 hours of love, confusion and passion. Musical Theatre Guild's production will feature Los Angeles native and original Broadway cast member Nikka Graff Lanzarone in the role of Candela. Additional casting will be announced soon.

WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN will be directed by Richard Israel, choreographed by Leslie Stevens, musical direction by Corey Hirsch and is under the production supervision of Katie DeShan.

The "MTG Goes to the Movies" season continues with HIGH SOCIETY (February 11, 2018) and HONEYMOON IN VEGAS (May 11, 2018).

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd in downtown Glendale, CA. Season and single tickets are available by visiting www.alextheatre.org or by calling 818-243-ALEX.

Now in it's 22nd season, Musical Theatre Guild presents rarely staged or forgotten musicals in a semi-staged, script-in-hand format, utilizing professional union actors and a live orchestra. The company membership roster of talent is a "who's who" of L.A.'s musical theatre performers. As part of their duel mission of preserving the original American art form of musical theatre and education, MTG offers free tickets to students at their concerts and in partnership with Los Angeles' Music Center Education Division, is represented with three original revues on their touring rooster. Additional information on MTG can be found at www.musicaltheatreguild.com.

Nikka Graff Lanzarone is a New York City-based performer, writer and podcaster. She's appeared on Broadway in Chicago (Velma Kelly) and Women on the Verge... (Marisa) and Off-Broadway in Sweet Charity (Ursula, New Group), Hello Again (The Whore, Transport Group), Zorba (Encores!) and Seussical (Lucille Lortel Theatre). Regional credits include My Paris (Long Wharf), The Jungle Book (Goodman/Huntington Theatres), A Chorus Line (Paper Mill Playhouse) and Into the Woods (Baltimore Centerstage/Westport Country Playhouse). She also did a stint as a Vegas showgirl in Jerry Mitchell's Peep Show. Film: Bandslam. TV: "Unforgettable," "Smash," "Live from Lincoln Center." Recordings: "Women on the Verge..." and "Seussical" cast albums. Her podcast, The Ensemblist, is changing the conversation about what it means to make a successful life in the theatre.

Related Articles