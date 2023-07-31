Open Jar Studios to Host 'Creative Match-Up', The Speed Dating Event For Theatrical Creatives

Open Jar Studios and GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database will present the next "The Creative Team Match-Up" a networking event featuring an innovative, fun speed-dating structure for creatives to connect. The event is free and open to all theatrical creative individuals or teams in the theatrical industry, followed by a fun networking speed-dating session. Creatives should RSVP separately at OpenJarStudios.com/workshops

"This is the perfect opportunity for creatives to meet and match," says Jeff Whiting, President and CEO of Open Jar Studios. "Our inaugural Creative Match Up event in the Spring was a huge hit, and due to popular demand, we are pleased to produce round 2 of this event. If you are a writer, composer, music director, arranger, lyricist, designer, director, choreographer, dramaturg, or producer - this event is built for you!"

The fun format will be in the style of 'Speed Dating,' with ice breakers led by our team, resulting in rapid, short "group dates" where creative individuals will have short small table meetings with other creatives. The event will conclude with socializing and networking.

This FREE event is sponsored by GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database. At the end of the event, GIGNITION will give away one ICON Annual Membership for Open Jar Studios (value of $899)

This event is presented as part of the Open Jar Membership Series. The Open Jar Studios Membership Program gives frequent daily clients the power to lock in the best deals and save money for their creative endeavors. Membership comes with multiple benefits, including exclusive or early access to future free seminars and discussions.

Bios:

GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database is a gig-matching platform designed to bring teams together for creative projects by designing an all-inclusive database where creators can find anything they need to create art: actors, dancers, photographers, producers, designers, directors, stage managers - absolutely anything you need. All in one place at all at no cost. https://gignition.com/

OPEN JAR STUDIOS - Located in the heart of the Theater District OPEN JAR STUDIOS features some of the largest studios in New York City for rehearsals, auditions, and support offices for productions of all sizes. Two 4,000 square-foot studios with 22-foot high ceilings make the space ideal for Broadway rehearsals. The large studios accompany a number of different-sized studios also suited perfectly for dance rehearsals, music rehearsals, production offices, and even costume fittings. Under the direction of Jeff Whiting, Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the cultivation of the artist. https://www.openjarstudios.com/