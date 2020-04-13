Online Fundraising Challenge Raises Grant Money For Artists Out Of Work

With all live performance operations suspended for social distancing, theatres small and large are preparing for an eventual restart, if they are fortunate enough to get one. Face Off Unlimited, like many theatre companies, is keeping a focused eye on the well-being of its now out of work company members.

That's when FOU co-founder, Eric Robinson, had an idea to utilize the very skills and talents of those he wanted to help. Inspired by a game called "Impressions" ("モノマネ" or "Monomane" in Japanese) from their hit show BATSU!, FOU would organize a social media challenge to raise relief funds for artists who've lost work during the pandemic. According to Robinson, the initiative's mission is to "raise money for a great cause, encourage creativity, and to create joy in an otherwise dark, uncertain time."

The idea is simple enough. Record yourself doing an impression of someone (dead or alive, real or fictional) performing an everyday task or activity. Then, challenge your friends to do an impression of your choosing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Several Broadway actors have already lent their talents and sense of humor to help bring awareness, extend the reach, and raise money for the campaign. Christine Dwyer (Waitress, Wicked, Finding Neverland), Brandon Ellis (Bandstand, Once, Company), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress, Hair), and Rob Marnell (Tina, Beautiful, Getting the Band Back Together) have all put forth hilarious impressions.

Stars of the small screen have also accepted the Million Impressions Challenge and include Kaitlyn Black (Heart of Dixie), Chris Hahn (The Aggressive Progressive, FOX News, WABC), EpicLLOYD (Epic Rap Battles of History), Justin Rupple (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World), Frank Caeti (Mad TV), Anne Gregory (Punk'd, Parks and Rec), and Paige Turner (So You Think You Can Drag).

Despite the extraordinary talents behind some of the videos, FOU co-founder Jay Painter notes, "remember these impressions don't have to be good. AT ALL! They're even funnier when they're bad. It's all about having fun and supporting a good cause."

For every video made that tags FOU's entity of @1mmpressions, and uses #MillionImpressionsChallenge, FOU through its sponsorship partners, will donate $1.00 to the Artists + Activist Relief Fund. The Artist + Activist Relief Fund will be making $250 unrestricted grants to selected applicants on an on-going basis and has already received more than $150,000 in donations.

To apply for relief, make a donation, sponsor a batch of videos, or for a list of the official rules, visit millionimpressionschallenge.com.

Anyone can start a #MillionImpressionsChallenge thread by performing an impression and then challenging some friends. If you can't think of an impression to do, @1mmpressions has you covered. Just send them a direct message on social media and they will challenge you to a custom impression, specifically just for you.

@1mmpressions has already secured several thousand dollars in additional pledge support through the Million Impressions Challenge and is currently accepting pledges from anyone who wishes to make a larger contribution to the Artist + Activist Relief Fund. The more you pledge, the more impressions and laughs the world will get, and most importantly, the artists most in need will find some relief. Email us at info@faceoffunimited.com to pledge any amount over $250.00.

The Artist + Activist Relief Fund was started by the Soze Agency who, on its website, explains the fund's origins. "During these very tough times, we have heard from hundreds of artists and activists, who are struggling to make ends meet, as events, productions, performances, consultant contracts, commissions, etc. have been cancelled, postponed or eliminated.

Based in New York City, Face Off Unlimited specializes in immersive, improvisational entertainment and creative content development. Visit faceoffunlimited.com, batsulive.com, foustudios.com, millionimpressionschallenge.com to learn more about Face Off Unlimited and its entities.





