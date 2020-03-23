One-Night-Only Return of THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW Raises Over $600,000 in Support of The Actors Fund

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

12-time Emmy Award® winner and Tony Award® recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/Producer Erich Bergen have announced that the star-studded one-night-only return of the 25-time Emmy Award-winning "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," raised over $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund in order to help in this time of crisis. Additional donations can still be made by visiting give.actorsfund.org/Rosie

The participants have won a collective 12 Academy Awards, 63 Tony Awards, 39 Emmy Awards, 52 Grammy Awards, 20 Golden Globe Awards, and 19 Screen Actors Guild Awards.





The evening, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, featured performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in all of entertainment, all participating live from the comfort of their own homes. The evening's entertainment began with original "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" Music Director/Composer/Producer John McDaniel performing a rendition of "We Need a Little Rosie" to the tune of "We Need a Little Christmas" from Mame; and also inlcuded live performances from Shoshana Bean singing "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl; Tituss Burgess singing "The Glory of Love" from Beaches; Kristin Chenoweth singing "Taylor the Latte Boy" which she sang on her first appearance on Rosie's show in 1999; Gavin Creel singing "You Matter to Me" from Waitress; Darren Criss singing "Being Alive" from Company; Gloria Estefan singing "There's Always Tomorrow"; Jordan Fisher singing "For Forever" from Dear Evan Hansen; Neil Patrick Harris performing a magic act with his children; Patti LuPone performing "A Hundred Years From Today," " Nat King Cole's "Smile", and a tease of "Meadowlark" from The Baker's Wife; Audra McDonald & Will Swenson also singing Nat King Cole's "Smile"; Katharine McPhee & David Foster singing Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me"; Alan Menken performing a medley of his hit songs including "Under The Sea" and "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid, "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast" from Beauty and the Beast, "Suddenly, Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors, "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, "King of New York" from Newsies, "Friend Like Me" and "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, "Go the Distance" from Hercules, "I See the Light" from Tangled, and "That's How You Know" from Enchanted; Matthew Morrison singing a medley of "The Bare Necessities" from The Jungle Book and "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah" from Song of the South; Kelli O'Hara singing "Take Me to the World" from Evening Primrose; Lauren Patten singing "Ironic" from Jagged Little Pill; Ben Platt singing Adele's "Make You Feel My Love"; Billy Porter singing "Not While I'm Around" from Sweeney Todd; Lea Salonga live from Manilla singing "Reflection" from Mulan; Adrienne Warren live from her bathtub singing "Simply The Best" from Tina; and Barry Manilow finishing the program with a medley of his hit songs including "Daybreak," "Can't Smile Without You," "Copacabana," and "I Made it Through the Rain."



Throughout the special event, guests stopped by for live interviews with Rosie including Laura Benanti, Nate Berkus, Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Judith Light, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jeremy Pope, Randy Rainbow, Chita Rivera, and Miranda Sings.

Additional video packages including Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber wishing each other a happy birthday, as well as messages from Uzo Aduba, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs & Michael Gladis, Annette Bening, Alexandra Billings, Andrew Burnap, Miguel Cervantes, Brandon Victor Dixon, Matt Doyle, Sutton Foster, Morgan Freeman, Christopher & Veronica Jackson, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Karl & Orfeh, a tap-dancing Jane Krakowski, Lorin Latarro, Lorna Luft, Rob McClure, Bernadette Peters, Andrew Rannells, Anika Noni Rose, Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, Jordin Sparks, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, a hula-hooping Marisa Tomei, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Frankie Valli, Ben Vereen, and Jessica Keenan.

To make a tax-deductible donation, visit give.actorsfund.org/Rosie







