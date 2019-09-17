One-Eyed Rabbit to Produce Original Anthology Series About NYC Stage Managers

Actor/Writer Matt Steiner, co-founder and former co-artistic director of The Representatives (Veritas, Private Manning Goes to Washington, The Apartment Plays) and Writer/Director Maren Lavelle (Composition of a Woman, The Holding Room) have joined together to form One-Eyed Rabbit, a new film and television production company. Their mission states, "We acknowledge our limited views as individuals and seek to offer new perspectives on familiar narratives to illuminate the full scope of our shared humanity."

One-Eyed Rabbit's first production will be an original short-form anthology series called Thank You Five about the unique and often unseen lives of stage managers as they live, work, and love in the city that never sleeps.

Lavelle explains, "By taking individuals who are generally on the periphery of theater narratives and bringing their stories center stage we pull back the curtain and celebrate the untold dramedy, horror, and romance occurring within the various levels of New York Theater."

Steiner adds, "It's a love letter to NYC, our incredibly diverse theater community, and an opportunity to shine a light on those who are typically in the dark."

For more information on One-Eyed Rabbit and Thank You Five, please visit one-eyedrabbit.com.





