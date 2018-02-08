OTHER WORLD, A New Musical By Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen & Ann McNamee To Have Industry Lab Presentations

OTHER WORLD, a new musical with an original score and story by Tony Award Nominee Hunter Bell (book), Obie Award winner Jeff Bowen (music and lyrics), and singer-songwriter and author Ann McNamee (music and lyrics) will have an invitation-only developmental lab presentation on Thursday, February 15 and Friday, February 16 at Jerome Robbins Theatre at Baryshnikov Arts Center, 450 W. 37th Street. With direction by Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace; Almost, Maine), the musical features choreography by T'nemahuta Gray, musical supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Company, Next to Normal), and orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess, Legally Blonde) and Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen). OTHER WORLD is being developed in creative consultation with the five-time Academy Award winning WETA Workshop (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies).

When an avid online gamer, Sri, and a confirmed non-gamer, Lorraine, are magically and unexpectedly transported into Sri's favorite video game, Other World, they must find a way to work together and, with the aid of fellow gamers and their avatars, survive the game to discover a way home.

The cast features Rin Allen (As You Like It, The Tempest - New York Classical Theatre), Ryan Andes (Big Fish, "Madam Secretary," The Wild Party), Jordan Barrow (Sousatzka, The Tempest - Shakespeare in the Park), Charnette Batey (The Book of Mormon Nat'l Tour, Seussical Nat'l Tour), Sommer Carbuccia (The Men - The Public, Conquest of the Universe - La MaMa), Sofiya Cheyenne (Girl #2 - A.R.T./New York Theatres, An Intimate Evening with Typhoid Mary - New Ohio), Jess Fry (M. Butterfly, The Wild Party), Carlos E. Gonzalez (On Your Feet!), Ryan J. Haddad ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Hi, Are You Single?), Benjamin Howes (Scandalous, [title of show], Mary Poppins), Jo Lampert (Hundred Days, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), Miriam A. Laube (Bombay Dreams, Pericles - The Public), Justin Gregory Lopez (bare), Michael Maliakel (Monsoon Wedding), Bonnie Jean Milligan (Head Over Heels, Gigantic, Kinky Boots Nat'l Tour), Evy Ortiz (The Fantasticks, West Side Story Nat'l Tour), Seth Rettberg (Avenue Q), Sherisse Springer (Cirque du Soleil, Hairspray), Blake Stadnik (42nd Street Nat'l Tour), Carla Stickler (Wicked), Jena VanElslander (Escape to Margaritaville, Rock of Ages - Las Vegas), Melanie Vaughan (Ring of Fire, Imaginary Friends, Parade), and Jason Williams (Madagascar Live!).







The creative team for the developmental presentation also features music direction by Michael Gacetta (Groundhog Day, Matilda), fight direction by Danielle O'Dea (Grace, Bethany), casting by Paul Hardt of Stewart/Whitley (August: Osage County, Chicago), and general management by Alchemy Production Group (Come From Away, Memphis).

