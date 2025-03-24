OTHELLO Set to Offer $49 Tickets Through Student Rush

Learn more about how to purchase discounted tickets to Othello1
The new Broadway production of William Shakespeare’s Othello starring Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal is launching a $49 student rush policy for the production.
Starting tomorrow, March 25, a limited number of $49 student tickets will be made available to every performance of Othello when the Barrymore Theatre box office opens for that day’s performance. A valid student identification is required and tickets are limited to one ticket per person. Seats may be partial view. The Barrymore Theatre box office opens at 10 AM Tuesday through Saturday and 12 PM on Sundays.
Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Othello is playing a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 8 only. Read the reviews for the production HERE!
Joining Washington and Gyllenhaal are Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona’, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’.