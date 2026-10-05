OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends on Broadway Through April 2027
The Tony-winning musical, originally scheduled for 16 weeks, continues its record-breaking Broadway run due to sustained audience demand.
Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, announced that its run has been extended for an eleventh time, adding six more weeks through Sunday, April 25, 2027, The news comes just three weeks after the show’s tenth extension was announced, due to popular demand.
Exclusively for superfans on the mailing list, the “Operation Earlybird” pre-sale begins on Thursday, October 15, running for 24 hours. Tickets will be available at $79, $129, and $179, with fan-favorite front two-row seats priced at $79. To sign up for the mailing list, click here.
The Broadway regiment currently features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.
Operation Mincemeat is currently playing on Broadway and in the West End, where it has recently extended into its fifth year, while its world tour is now underway. The tour began with a UK leg, which has just been extended, and is now weeks into its North American run, before continuing to Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand. On September 20, the North American tour launched with two performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island, attended by 5,200 people – the production’s biggest combined audience to date. On September 26, Operation Mincemeat welcomed an audience of 9,734 across its Broadway, West End, UK tour and North American tour productions – its largest combined audience across all territories in a single day.
Across over 2,000 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End, to Broadway, and now currently on a world tour, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 5,000 audience members - roughly one in 25 - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 205 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.
About Operation Mincemeat
In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.
Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), and directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), as well as in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA from October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Operation Mincemeat is produced on Broadway and in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.
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