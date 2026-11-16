Exclusive: Watch 'Something to Sing About' From the BUFFY Musical Benefit Concert





The 25th anniversary of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode was celebrated with a full cast and live band. Watch an exclusive video clip of "Something to Sing About," from Once More, With Feeling: Live! 25th Anniversary Show, featuring Carina Gravante as Buffy and Emily Enden as Sweet.

After their sold out run last fall, Something to Sing About Productions returned with a full cast of New York City performers and a live band on November 5.

In memory and honor of Dolly Parton, a silent investor in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, a portion of the proceeds of this event benefitted Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation, which will continue her efforts to increase education and literacy throughout the United States in her absence. More proceeds were also donated to The Entertainment Community Fund.

Once More, With Feeling: Live! 25th Anniversary Show will return to NYC at littlefield in Brooklyn. Set for Tuesday, December 15, tickets to the live event and livestream are available now.

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