Michelle Visage Will Make Her Broadway Debut in SCHMIGADOON!

Michelle Visage is set to make her Broadway debut! Best known as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, Visage will join the cast of Schmigadoon! at the Nederlander Theatre, taking over the role of "Mildred Layton" from Jennifer Simard. Visage will begin performances on December 4, 2026, and continue through January 31, 2027.

The role was originated on Broadway by Ana Gasteyer, who received a Tony Award nomination for her performance.

About Michelle Visage

Michelle Visage previously appeared on London's West End in Everybody's Talking About Jamie as Miss Hedge, The Addams Family as Morticia and Sea Witch as Tante Hansa. She is a multiple Emmy and Producers Guild Award winning, internationally renowned television personality, radio show and podcast host, platinum-selling recording artist and author. She is best known as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo TV/VH1/MTV) and its international spin-offs in the UK (BBC) and Down Under (Stan). Michelle has also been a judge on Queen of the Universe (Paramount+) and Ireland’s Got Talent (Virgin Media One) and competed in the 17th season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Michelle has been a staple on morning radio for 17 years, hosting and co-hosting programs on various stations such as WKTU 103.5 in New York, HOT 92.3 in Los Angeles, WMIA in Miami and Sirius XM, to name a few. She is also the host of her own podcast on the BBC entitled Rule Breakers with Michelle Visage and hosts a weekly Friday night show on BBC Radio 2. Michelle is the author of best-selling book The Diva Rules.

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The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”

Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20 and is currently on sale through Sunday, April 4, 2027 at The Nederlander Theatre.

Schmigadoon! stars Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant's eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical also stars Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Annie), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Eldridge Taylor Jr. (Alternate for Carson), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaitlyn Davidson (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Carrie), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Meg), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).

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