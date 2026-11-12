Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
Michelle Visage Will Make Her Broadway Debut in SCHMIGADOON!
She will take over the role of "Mildred Layton" from Jennifer Simard.
Michelle Visage is set to make her Broadway debut! Best known as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, Visage will join the cast of Schmigadoon! at the Nederlander Theatre, taking over the role of "Mildred Layton" from Jennifer Simard. Visage will begin performances on December 4, 2026, and continue through January 31, 2027.
The role was originated on Broadway by Ana Gasteyer, who received a Tony Award nomination for her performance.
About Michelle Visage
Michelle Visage previously appeared on London's West End in Everybody's Talking About Jamie as Miss Hedge, The Addams Family as Morticia and Sea Witch as Tante Hansa. She is a multiple Emmy and Producers Guild Award winning, internationally renowned television personality, radio show and podcast host, platinum-selling recording artist and author. She is best known as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo TV/VH1/MTV) and its international spin-offs in the UK (BBC) and Down Under (Stan). Michelle has also been a judge on Queen of the Universe (Paramount+) and Ireland’s Got Talent (Virgin Media One) and competed in the 17th season of Strictly Come Dancing.
Michelle has been a staple on morning radio for 17 years, hosting and co-hosting programs on various stations such as WKTU 103.5 in New York, HOT 92.3 in Los Angeles, WMIA in Miami and Sirius XM, to name a few. She is also the host of her own podcast on the BBC entitled Rule Breakers with Michelle Visage and hosts a weekly Friday night show on BBC Radio 2. Michelle is the author of best-selling book The Diva Rules.
About Schmigadoon!
The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”
Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20 and is currently on sale through Sunday, April 4, 2027 at The Nederlander Theatre.
Schmigadoon! stars Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant's eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.
The musical also stars Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.
Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Annie), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Eldridge Taylor Jr. (Alternate for Carson), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaitlyn Davidson (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Carrie), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Meg), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).
From Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her), with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), orchestrations from Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements from David Chase, music direction from Steven Malone, scenic design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.
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Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
37 - David Chase: Behind the Music of Stage & Screen
Welcome to Season Four! On this episode of Conversations with Changemakers, we speak with David Chase, Music Director, Music Supervisor, and/or Dance Arranger for 40+ Broadway productions, as well as innumerable film and TV credits.
Act 102: Because We Can, Can, Can!
Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
About. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz sits down with Broadway icon Ann Harada—and we are getting into ALL of it. From originating Christmas Eve in Avenue Q to entering the wonderfully unhinged world of Schmigadoon!, Ann has built a career by doing something that sounds simple but definitely isn't: knowing who she is and refusing to pretend to be anyone else.
Max Clayton stars in the hit musical Schmigadoon!, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Clayton, plays dashing Danny Bailey in the show. He was honored with the Chita Rivera Award along with Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his riveting and showstopping performance.
How to get to Scmigadoon? You go to take the long way through. Through Apple TV, then cancellation. Then to the lights of Broadway in a truncated version of the story that just doesn't quite hit as hard as that darn TV Show does. Well, you can't win them all....
Join us as we chat our favorite moments from last night's 79th annual Tony Awards. We also will chat the misses, the mistakes, and how many phones we counted were out when they shouldn't have been! Come join the convo live!
Ep257 - Isabelle McCalla, Swing in McCalla's 1998 CATS & Emma Tate in Schmigadoon!
“My most treasured possession was that VHS. I played it every single day. And then I started teaching myself every single track.” This episode features Isabelle McCalla who is currently starring as Emma Tate in Schmigadoon! on Broadway.
Join Heather and Amber for one of their favorite episodes every year where they go through each Tonys category and fight for their champion! Join in on the fun and stay tuned at the end of the show to see who wins the most categories!
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The stars came out in full force for the annual New Dramatists Spring Luncheon, bringing together some of Broadway’s brightest talents for an afternoon celebrating the future of theater.