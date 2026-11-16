





Watch a first look at Luke James singing "Invisible" in Wanted: A New American Musical, now on Broadway. The new video comes after the production celebrated its opening night on November 8.

Wanted previously shared a preview of the "Prologue" performed by Ledisi, along with an official highlights trailer with Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, Bradley Jaden, Aurelia Williams, Awa Sal Secka, and more.

The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey.

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Rounding out the company is Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson, and Brent Thiessen.

A soulful and dangerous new Broadway musical inspired by a family legend. Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. As Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, they straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. When powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy.

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