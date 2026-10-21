OPERATION MINCEMEAT Will Host Halloween Costume Contest

Operation Mincemeat has announced a Halloween costume contest for all audience members in attendance at the performance on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Upon arrival, the Operation Mincemeat team will take photos of patrons in their costumes as they enter the theater (bonus points may be awarded for Mincemeat-themed outfits) and a winner will be announced by the cast directly following the performance from the stage during curtain call. The winner will receive: Dinner for two at The Alderman, a pair of tickets to The Edge, a one-night stay at The Paramount Hotel, a basket of British candy, and signed show merch.

To mark the occasion, Operation Mincemeat is also holding a special ticket draw. Successful spooks can win the chance to purchase $79 tickets for the performance on Saturday, October 31. Fans can click here to enter the draw.

Operation Mincemeat recently announced its eleventh extension, with tickets currently on sale through Sunday, April 25, 2027.

The Broadway regiment currently features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

Operation Mincemeat is currently playing on Broadway and in the West End, where it has recently extended into its fifth year, while its world tour is now underway. The tour began with a UK leg, which has just been extended, and is now weeks into its North American run, before continuing to Australia, starting in September 2027, with Mexico, China, and New Zealand to be announced. On September 20, the North American tour launched with two performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island, attended by 5,200 people – the production’s biggest combined audience to date. On September 26, Operation Mincemeat welcomed an audience of 9,734 across its Broadway, West End, UK tour and North American tour productions – its largest combined audience across all territories in a single day.

Across over 2,000, Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 5,000 audience members - roughly one in 25 - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 205 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 68 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 24, including Best Musical 4 times from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, BroadwayWorld Theater Fans’ Choice Awards, and off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for 4 Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone’s portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), and directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), as well as in the West End, and has launched its world tour in the UK and US.

Operation Mincemeat is produced on Broadway and in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 30 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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