Video: Bebe Neuwirth on 30 Years of CHICAGO: 'Great Art Is Timeless'





Thirty years after Chicago returned to Broadway, the razzle-dazzle musical is still going strong! As the Tony Award-winning revival celebrates its milestone anniversary, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with original star Bebe Neuwirth to reflect on the show's extraordinary legacy, the magic of its original company, and why the beloved musical continues to captivate audiences three decades later.

Neuwirth, who won her second Tony Award for originating the role of Velma Kelly in the 1996 revival, recalled the excitement surrounding the production's beginnings at New York City Center's Encores! series.

"The thing that happened at City Center was so special. And there was magic in the room. It was just an incredible alchemy of everything came together at the right way and the right time and it just came to Broadway and it's still going on 30 years later. Unbelievable. It's amazing."

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So what is it about Chicago that has allowed the musical to remain a Broadway mainstay for three decades? For Neuwirth, the answer lies in the brilliance of its creators, John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Bob Fosse.

"It's timeless. And great art is timeless. Even if it takes place in a certain time, it still works now. And I think that's a testament to just how well created it was by John, Fred and Bob."

Looking back on the original company, which included the late Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Neuwirth also reflected on the extraordinary chemistry that made the production so special.

"Every single one of them created an energy and we were greater than the sum of our parts. And that's what I feel. I felt everybody, we all breathed together, we all had this together, we were all focused together. It was extraordinary. It doesn't always happen. Not every show, you don't always get that. You get a bunch of great people together and it's great. This was mystical. There was another something going on. We were all connected to each other."

Watch as Neuwirth shares even more memories of Chicago, reflects on her time working with Reinking and Fosse, and revisits her experiences playing Velma Kelly, Roxie Hart, and Matron "Mama" Morton in the legendary Broadway production.

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