OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends Broadway Run Through March 2027

Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, has announced a tenth extension, adding four more weeks through Sunday, March 14, 2027, due to demand. This extension will take the production into its third year on Broadway.

Exclusively for superfans on the mailing list, the “Operation Earlybird” pre-sale begins on Thursday, September 24, running for 24 hours. Tickets will be available at $79, $129, and $179, with fan-favorite front two-row seats priced at $79.

The Broadway regiment currently features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

Operation Mincemeat is currently in performances on Broadway, in the West End – which has recently extended into its fifth year - and has just launched its world tour, which began with a UK leg, ahead of travelling across North America starting September 20, 2026, in Providence, Rhode Island, followed by Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Across over 2,000 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End, to Broadway, and now currently on a world tour, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 5,000 audience members - roughly one in 25 - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 205 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

About Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), and directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), as well as in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA from October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

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