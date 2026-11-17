SUPERFUCKED – an irreverent new superhero musical – will receive a private developmental reading in New York City on Wednesday, November 18. The show features music by Doug Katsaros, lyrics by Paul Iacono, and a book by Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch, with Rachel Klein directing. The cast features Terence Archie, Brenda Braxton, Jimmy Brewer, Mario Cantone, Veanne Cox, Ellis Gage, Nathan Lee Graham, Steven Hauck, Paul Iacono, Sean Allan Krill, Marc Kudisch, Lauren Molina, and David Pittu.

In the middle of a spectacular bank heist, the heroes and villains of New City suddenly find themselves trapped in the Meta-Space, a mysterious interdimensional purgatory presided over by the glittering, enigmatic Music Majesty. Within this surreal labyrinth of musical epiphanies, they're forced to confront their darkest secrets and most inconvenient truths. As the line between hero and villain becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish, can this collection of spectacularly dysfunctional superheroes and supervillains overcome their own illusions, or are they destined to remain SUPERFUCKED forever?

The reading marks the latest evolution of a project originally developed as a Batman-inspired parody musical, which underwent a complete creative reinvention following a real-life cease-and-desist. What emerged is an entirely original superhero universe, complete with its own colorful rogues' gallery and a dynamic, fully composed theatrical score.

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