Jordan Fisher Will Lead PURPLE RAIN on Broadway





Producer Orin Wolf announced today that actor, producer, and musician Jordan Fisher will play the leading role of “The Kid” in the highly anticipated Broadway stage adaptation of Purple Rain. This marks the first time that Jordan has created a role in a new Broadway musical.

Featuring over 20 of Prince’s iconic hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” "Take Me with You," and "The Beautiful Ones," Purple Rain is an electrifying new musical based on the Grammy- winning album and Oscar-winning film.

Purple Rain will premiere next spring at the Majestic Theatre (245 W 44th Street), beginning previews on Friday, March 12, 2027, and officially opening on Monday, April 12, 2027. Tickets are currently on sale at Telecharge. An alternate performer will play the role of “The Kid” on Tuesday evenings and Wednesday matinees. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Jordan Fisher’s many Broadway credits include Christian in Moulin Rouge!, Anthony in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Evan in Dear Evan Hansen, and Laurens/Philip in Hamilton, as well as Bobby in the NYCC production of Urinetown. Most recently, Fisher starred as Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. On screen, he produced and starred in Netflix’s Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between. His credits also include To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Work It, Rent: Live!, Grease: Live!, and Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red. An actor, artist, producer, and advocate whose work spans stage, screen, and music, he is the Founder and CEO of Jordan Fisher Productions, a production company focused on curating collaborative theater and film projects that spark meaningful conversations.

“We know that Jordan Fisher is an extraordinary talent, but what’s been thrilling about watching him inhabit ‘The Kid’ is discovering the fire beneath the surface: the swagger, vulnerability and restless creative spirit we recognize in Prince,” said director Saheem Ali. “Jordan brings all of that to the role, along with an infectious generosity that makes everyone around him better. He’s finding something raw, surprising, and deeply human in this iconic character, and I can’t wait for Broadway audiences to experience it."

Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

The stage adaptation of Purple Rain features music by Prince, direction by Tony®️-nominated director Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), a book by playwright and screenwriter Peter Duchan (Dogfight), a music team led by Tony®️ Award winner Jason Michael Webb (MJ the Musical), and choreography by Emmy®️ Award winner Ebony Williams (Sneakerella; additional choreography for the Renaissance World Tour).

Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, both of whom worked with Prince for years as bandmates and musical collaborators, serve the production as Music Advisers.

The Broadway production of Purple Rain will feature scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn; video & projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom; costume design by Tony Award-winner Montana Levi Blanco; lighting design by Tony Award-winner Justin Townsend; sound design by Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen; hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan; and makeup design by Kyle Krueger. Casting is by The TRC Company and the Production Stage Manager is Amanda Spooner.

ABOUT PRINCE AND Purple Rain

PRINCE ROGERS NELSON (June 7, 1958 – April 21, 2016) is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time. A singer, songwriter, musician, and music producer, he received countless awards, nominations and accolades for his music, performances, and skill as a multi-instrumentalist, frequently playing all or most of the instruments on his recordings. His music incorporated a wide variety of styles, including funk, rhythm and blues, rock, new wave, soul, blues, jazz, and hip-hop. Prince produced his albums himself, pioneering the Minneapolis sound.

Prince has sold over 150 million records worldwide, ranking him among the best-selling music artists of all time. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016. He received seven Grammy Awards, seven Brit Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Awards, and Academy Award for Best Original Score for Purple Rain, and a Golden Globe Award. Two of his albums, Purple Rain (1984) and Sign o’ the Times (1987), received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year. His albums 1999, Purple Rain, and Sign o’ the Times have all been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards he was honored with the Billboard Icon Award.

The film, Purple Rain, tells the fictional story of The Kid, an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band, and a budding romance. Released in July 1984 by Warner Bros, the film was originated by Prince, directed by Albert Magnoli and written by Magnoli and William Blinn. It was Prince’s film debut.

Purple Rain is a cultural phenomenon, widely regarded as one of the greatest musical films ever made, grossing close to $100 million worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score. In 2019, the Library of Congress added the film to the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Prince and The Revolution’s iconic soundtrack, Purple Rain, was released in June 1984. The album received two Grammys, three American Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The album remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks, is certified 13x Platinum by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide. As a testament to the album’s enduring appeal, it recently re-entered the Billboard 200.

Photo Credit: Mark Seliger

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