The Hayes Theatre was the place to be last night, as Second Stage Theater celebrated opening night of the Broadway premiere of THE FANTASTICKS, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. Check out photos from the opening night festivities below.

The company of THE FANTASTICKS will feature Maxim Chlumecky as The Boy (Matt), Kevin Del Aguila as The Man Who Dies (Mortimer), David Patrick Kelly as The Old Actor (Henry), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Matt’s Mother (Mildred Hucklebee), Nathan Levy as The Boy (Lewis), Ruthie Ann Miles as Lewis’ Mother, Zane Phillips as The Narrator (El Gallo), and Ahmad Simmons as The Mute. Mr. Phillips will be making his Broadway debut.

It’s the longest-running musical of all time, but it’s never been on Broadway – until now. Two boys. Their two mothers. And a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love. This is THE FANTASTICKS, known and adored across the globe, in a Broadway premiere that brings glorious new life to the beloved classic. With a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, this inspired reinterpretation celebrates love, reconciliation, and the singular power of theater. Brilliantly reconceived by Jones himself, it retains all the heart and humor that have made THE FANTASTICKS one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Schmigadoon!, Death Becomes Her, Newsies) directs and choreographs.

THE FANTASTICKS will feature scenic design by two-time Emmy Award-Winner Jason Sherwood, costume design by two-time Tony Award-Winner Linda Cho, lighting design by 2026 Tony Award-Winner Jen Schriever, sound design by two-time Tony Award-Winner Nevin Steinberg, music supervision and orchestrations by Sam Davis, and music direction by Rick Hip-Flores. Casting by The Telsey Office.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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