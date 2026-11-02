OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extended on Broadway To July 2027

Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, has been extended for a twelfth time, now running through Sunday, July 4, 2027. The news comes just four weeks after the show’s eleventh extension was announced, bringing its total extension to 20 weeks in response to popular demand.

Exclusively for superfans on the mailing list, the “Operation Earlybird” pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 12, running for 24 hours. Tickets will be available at $79, $129, and $179, with fan-favorite front two-row seats priced at $79. To sign up for the mailing list, click here.

The Broadway regiment currently features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

Operation Mincemeat is currently playing on Broadway and in the West End, where it’s recent 19th extension takes the show into its fifth year until May 29, 2027, while its world tour is now underway. The tour began with a UK leg, recently extended, and is now weeks into its North American run, before continuing to Australia in October 2027 for Operation Mincemeat’s fifth global production, with Mexico, China and New Zeeland still to be announced. On September 20, the North American tour launched with two performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island, attended by 5,200 people – the production’s biggest combined audience to date. On September 26, Operation Mincemeat welcomed an audience of 9,734 across its Broadway, West End, UK tour and North American tour productions – its largest combined audience across all territories in a single day.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming