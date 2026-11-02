Welcome to a beautifully raw and wildly entertaining episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy is joined by the multitalented Brandon Contreras, a true native New Yorker of Dominican, Puerto Rican, and Colombian descent.
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extended on Broadway To July 2027
The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical has also extended its London West End run until May 29, 2027, as its global tour continues.
Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, has been extended for a twelfth time, now running through Sunday, July 4, 2027. The news comes just four weeks after the show’s eleventh extension was announced, bringing its total extension to 20 weeks in response to popular demand.
Exclusively for superfans on the mailing list, the “Operation Earlybird” pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 12, running for 24 hours. Tickets will be available at $79, $129, and $179, with fan-favorite front two-row seats priced at $79. To sign up for the mailing list, click here.
The Broadway regiment currently features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.
Operation Mincemeat is currently playing on Broadway and in the West End, where it’s recent 19th extension takes the show into its fifth year until May 29, 2027, while its world tour is now underway. The tour began with a UK leg, recently extended, and is now weeks into its North American run, before continuing to Australia in October 2027 for Operation Mincemeat’s fifth global production, with Mexico, China and New Zeeland still to be announced. On September 20, the North American tour launched with two performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island, attended by 5,200 people – the production’s biggest combined audience to date. On September 26, Operation Mincemeat welcomed an audience of 9,734 across its Broadway, West End, UK tour and North American tour productions – its largest combined audience across all territories in a single day.
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Episode 04 | Julia Knitel: Just Getting Started
This week on Where the Light Lands, Jason A. Coombs sits down with Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel, currently starring in the Broadway hit Operation Mincemeat.
Ep441 - Brandon Contreras: The Math of Mincemeat
Brandon Contreras is a New York City born and raised creative whose energy and versatility have made him a standout on stages ranging from the Golden Theatre to New World Stages.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Jak Malone | Operation Mincemeat on Broadway
Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning Jak Malone joins host Joel Crump for another edition of "Broadway Time at Carmine's". About Jak: Jak Malone is an Olivier Award-winning actor from Merseyside.
#127 - Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Claire-Marie
Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Claire-Marie. Claire-Marie Hall comes back to Behind the Awards solo this time to chat about her experience on the Operation Mincemeat train.
From Mindfulness to Mincemeat, Gerianne Perez Shares Her Journey to Broadway's Biggest Hits
Gerianne Perez (Operation Mincemeat) joins the pod squad to talk about her journey from singing in her high school's show choir to Broadway. Hear what she has to say about the importance of representation in theater, the quiet confidence learned from working with powerhouse women, and the performer mindset that helps overcome nerves.
#116 - Gerianne Perez - She’s Got You Covered!
Gerianne Perez might have the hardest job on Broadway, understudying 3 out of the 5 roles in Operation Mincemeat on Broadway. Gerianne tells us about the endurance needed to take on this show, after the marathon of performing in Six the Musical.
Ep408 - Gerianne Pérez: Six Degrees of Mincemeat
Gerianne Pérez joins us for a candid and hilarious conversation about her winding path from choir kid to Broadway scene-stealer.
Jak Malone co-stars in the hit new musical, Operation Mincemeat, which is nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and a nomination for Jak. He also received Oliver, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his show-stopping performance as Hester Leggatt and other characters.
#86 - Operation Mincemeat - Takes Over Broadway!
The cast of Operation Mincemeat joins Behind the Awards to do a deep dive of the musical from inception to Broadway. David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoe Roberts give us the behind the scenes secrets of the show.
OPERATION MINCEMEAT (Broadway) - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we dive into the Broadway production of Operation Mincemeat at the Golden Theatre. We explore its unique mix of British humor and historical storytelling, unpack the creative team's choices, and share our thoughts on the show's pacing, score, and scenic design.
This Olivier-Winning Musical is Stranger Than Fiction
Get to know the complete cast of the West End hit "Operation. Mincemeat" — David. Cumming, Claire-Marie. Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts — all now on Broadway in the New York transfer of the award-winning. musical comedy.