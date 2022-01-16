ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING to Feature Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine in New Season

The hit Hulu television show, Only Murders in the Building, has announced that stars of stage and screen Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer will appear in season two, which is currently being filmed. According to Deadline, Martin Short has already shot scenes with the two actresses. The release date for the new season is yet to be announced.

Amy Schumer wrote and made her film debut in a starring role in Trainwreck (2015), for which she received nominations for the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. The same year, she was nominated for two Grammy Awards. In 2018, she starred in the comedy film I Feel Pretty and garnered a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play nomination for her Broadway debut in Meteor Shower.

Shirley MacLaine made her professional debut dancing in a Broadway revival of Oklahoma! in the 1950s. Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble with Harry, marked her film debut, earning her a Golden Globe Award for "New Star of the Year - Actress" in 1955. MacLaine then starred in Some Came Running (1958), which led to her first Academy award nomination and an additional Golden Globe nomination. Her career continued to flourish with Oscar nominations for her work in The Children's Hour, The Apartment and Irma La Douce.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building is a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. It follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The series also features Broadway favorites like Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, Jayne Houdyshell, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

Photo Credits: Walter McBride