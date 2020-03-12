ONLY IN NEW YORK Comes to the Jane Hotel
Only in New York: A Night of Storytelling comes to The Jane Hotel on 3/26/20 at 7:30pm.
Hosts Carly Ann Filbin (UCB) and Alise Morales (Our Cartoon President) will invite fellow comedians, poets, actors, writers, Uber drivers, and other colorful characters to share their once in a lifetime New York City moments. Whether it be a subway nightmare that ends in an engagement, a Central Park meet cute that ends in CPR, or just a really wild night on the Lower East Side, Only in New York is all about the unexpected adventures that make this city one of the most fascinating in the world. OINY's goal is to tell stories not just for native New Yorkers, but for people everywhere dying to know exactly why this city never sleeps (except that one time it fell asleep on the F train and woke up in Coney Island). Bring us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning for the L train to come back! Only in New York wants to hear stories from all of them.
Featuring: special guest host Bobby Hankinson (Kweendom) Adam Wade (20 time Moth GRANDslam winner) Karolena Theresa (Awkward Sex and the City) Sydnee Washington (Unofficial Expert) Marissa Ginsberg (from Staten Island)
Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/only-in-new-york-an-evening-of-stories-at-the-jane-hotel-tickets-99413765248
