ONCE UPON A MATTRESS to be Presented at Wagner College Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Once upon a time, in a kingdom far away, lived the domineering Queen Aggravain, the cursed King Sextimus, and the mousy Prince Dauntless. In order to keep him unmarried, the Queen has decreed that only the princess who can pass her impossible test may marry the Prince. After rejecting princess after princess, the Queen has met her match: the brash and charming Winnifred the Woebegone. This hilariously irreverent comedy updates the classic fairytale "The Princess and the Pea" and features some of musical theater's most beloved melodies like "Shy" and "In a Little While."

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS was written by Mary Rodgers, Marshall Barer, Jay Thompson, and Dean Fuller. First opening Off-Broadway in May 1959, it starred Carol Burnett and transferred to Broadway later that year. It has enjoyed six and a half decades of popularity, including the most recent 2024 New York City Center Encores series production starring Sutton Foster.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring ONCE UPON A MATTRESS to our stage!" said Wagner College Theatre General Manager, Michelle Siemens. "This whimsical musical is a perfect fit for audiences of all ages. Our talented cast and crew have poured their hearts into this production, and we can't wait to share it with our audience!" ONCE UPON A MATTRESS runs for two and a half hours, including a brief intermission.

Performances will take place on March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 at 8:00PM and on March 8, 15, 16 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

THE COMPANY